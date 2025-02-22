Advertisement
From Shikhar Dhawan To Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Players Who Scored Century On Champions Trophy Debut
From Shikhar Dhawan To Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Players Who Scored Century On Champions Trophy Debut

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif played a terrific innings of 111 runs from 112 deliveries against Zimbabwe in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy.

Updated:Feb 22, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Alistair Campbell

Alistair Campbell

Former Zimbabwe player Alistair Campbell batted brilliantly in the 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy (now Champions Trophy). Campbell got out after scoring 100 runs from 143 deliveries with the help of 7 boundaries and a six.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Former India legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar played a knock of 141 runs against Australia in the 1998 ICC Champions Trophy. Tendulkar’s innings comprised 13 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Saeed Anwar

Saeed Anwar

Former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar smashed a brilliant century as he played a knock of 105 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. 

Avishka Gunawardene

Avishka Gunawardene

Former Sri Lanka player Avishka Gunawardene played a fantastic innings of 132 runs from 146 deliveries against West Indies in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. 

Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif played a terrific innings of 111 runs from 112 deliveries against Zimbabwe in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy.

Upul Tharanga

Upul Tharanga

Former Sri Lanka player Upul Tharanga came up with a fabulous knock of 105 runs from 129 deliveries against Bangladesh in the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

One of the most talented openers that India has ever produced, Shikhar Dhawan smashed 114 runs from just 94 deliveries against South Africa in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. 

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal

Former Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal hit 128 runs from 142 deliveries against England in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK