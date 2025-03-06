Advertisement
From Shikhar Dhawan To Virender Sehwag: List Of Batters With Fastest Hundreds In Champions Trophy History

Ahead of the final between India and New Zealand, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the fastest century in Champions Trophy history.

Updated:Mar 06, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final

The Indian team will be playing against New Zealand in the final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. 

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Second Semi-Final

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Second Semi-Final

The Blackcaps sealed the final spot after defeating South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Tons From Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra

Tons From Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra

After batting first, New Zealand made 362/6, riding on the centuries from Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra. In reply, the Proteas were restricted to just 312 runs, losing the game by 50 runs.

Fastest Century In Champions Trophy History

Fastest Century In Champions Trophy History

Ahead of the final between India and New Zealand, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the fastest century in Champions Trophy history.

David Miller

David Miller

South Africa’s star batter David Miller smashed the fastest century in Champions Trophy history, reaching the figure mark in just 67 balls. The left-hander batter reached the feat in the game against New Zealand in Lahore with the help of 10 fours and four sixes.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is second on the list of fastest century in the history of Champions Trophy. The former batter hammered a century in just 77 balls back during 2002 edition of the Champions Trophy game against England in Colombo.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis

Australia’s star batter Josh Inglis hit a century in 77 balls, achieving the feat against England in Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. He ended up playing a knock of 120 runs off just 86 balls, including eight fours and six maximums.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan smashed a century in just 80 balls against South Africa in Cardiff during the 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhawan played an innings of 114 off 94 balls, featuring 12 fours and a six.

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Former Sri Lanka batter Tillakaratne Dilshan made headlines with his 87-ball century against South Africa in a rain-affected 2009 Champions Trophy match in Centurion. He was also involved in a crucial stand of 158 runs with Kumar Sangakkara.

