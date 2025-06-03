Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Shreyas Iyer’s Rs 26.75 Crore To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rs 18 Crore: Full List Of PBKS Players' IPL 2025 Jaw-Dropping Salaries - In Pics
From Shreyas Iyer’s Rs 26.75 Crore To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rs 18 Crore: Full List Of PBKS Players' IPL 2025 Jaw-Dropping Salaries - In Pics

Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Final of IPL 2025. Check the IPL salary of each player playing the final with the dream of lifting the trophy after 18 years. 

 

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 Crore

PBKS's marquee signing and captain for IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer, was acquired for ₹26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history. 

 

Yuzvendra Chahal – ₹18 Crore

The experienced leg-spinner was bought for ₹18 crore, bringing his wicket-taking prowess to PBKS's bowling attack. 

 

Arshdeep Singh – ₹18 Crore

Retained via the Right to Match (RTM) card, the left-arm pacer continues with PBKS at a significant ₹18 crore salary.

 

Marcus Stoinis – ₹11 Crore

The Australian all-rounder was secured for ₹11 crore, expected to add balance with both bat and ball.

 

Marco Jansen – ₹7 Crore

The South African all-rounder was acquired for ₹7 crore, enhancing PBKS's bowling options.

 

Nehal Wadhera – ₹4.20 Crore

The young Indian batter was bought for ₹4.20 crore, reflecting PBKS's investment in emerging talent. 

 

Glenn Maxwell – ₹4.20 Crore

The dynamic Australian all-rounder was signed for ₹4.20 crore, expected to strengthen the middle order. 

 

Priyansh Arya – ₹3.80 Crore

An uncapped Indian talent, Priyansh Arya, was acquired for ₹3.80 crore, indicating PBKS's focus on nurturing young players. 

 

Prabhsimran Singh – ₹4 Crore

The young wicketkeeper-batter was retained for ₹4 crore, continuing his association with PBKS. 

 

Josh Inglis – ₹2.60 Crore

The Australian wicketkeeper-batter was secured for ₹2.60 crore, adding depth to the squad.

 

Azmatullah Omarzai – ₹2.40 Crore

The Afghan all-rounder was bought for ₹2.40 crore, expected to contribute in both departments.  business-standard.com

 

Harpreet Brar – ₹1.50 Crore

The left-arm spinner was retained for ₹1.50 crore, continuing his stint with PBKS.

 

