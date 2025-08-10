From Shreyas Iyer To Rishabh Pant: Here’s How Indian Cricketers Celebrated Rakshabandhan 2025 - In Pics
Rakshabandhan is a cherished festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. While families across the country marked the occasion with joy and togetherness, here’s a look at how Indian cricketers celebrated Rakshabandhan 2025 with their sisters.
Akash Deep
Akash Deep celebrated Rakhi with his sisters after returning from a memorable tour of England.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer marked the occasion with his sister, Shresta Iyer.
Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar celebrated the festival with his sister, Malti Chahar.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav tied the Rakhi in Mumbai with his sister, Dina Yadav.
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh celebrated Rakhi with his sister, Neha Singh.
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh enjoyed the festivities with his sisters.
Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag celebrated the day with his sister, Manju Sehwag.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant marked Rakhi at home after a fabulous tour of England.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrated the festival with his sister, Geeta Chahal.
All Images:- Instagram
