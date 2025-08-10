Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943955https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-shreyas-iyer-to-rishabh-pant-here-s-how-indian-cricketers-celebrated-rakshabandhan-2025-in-pics-2943955
NewsPhotosFrom Shreyas Iyer To Rishabh Pant: Here’s How Indian Cricketers Celebrated Rakshabandhan 2025 - In Pics
photoDetails

From Shreyas Iyer To Rishabh Pant: Here’s How Indian Cricketers Celebrated Rakshabandhan 2025 - In Pics

Rakshabandhan is a cherished festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. While families across the country marked the occasion with joy and togetherness, here’s a look at how Indian cricketers celebrated Rakshabandhan 2025 with their sisters. 

 

Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Akash Deep

1/10
Akash Deep

Akash Deep celebrated Rakhi with his sisters after returning from a memorable tour of England.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer

2/10
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer marked the occasion with his sister, Shresta Iyer.

 

Follow Us

Deepak Chahar

3/10
Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar celebrated the festival with his sister, Malti Chahar.

 

Follow Us

Suryakumar Yadav

4/10
Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav tied the Rakhi in Mumbai with his sister, Dina Yadav.

 

Follow Us

Rinku Singh

5/10
Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh celebrated Rakhi with his sister, Neha Singh.

 

Follow Us

Harbhajan Singh

6/10
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh enjoyed the festivities with his sisters.

 

Follow Us

Virender Sehwag

7/10
Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag celebrated the day with his sister, Manju Sehwag.

 

Follow Us

Rishabh Pant

8/10
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant marked Rakhi at home after a fabulous tour of England.

 

Follow Us

Yuzvendra Chahal

9/10
Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrated the festival with his sister, Geeta Chahal.

 

Follow Us

10/10

All Images:- Instagram

Follow Us
Rakshabandhan 2025Rakhi celebrationsIndian cricketers RakhiAkash Deep RakshabandhanShreyas Iyer RakhiDeepak Chahar Malti Chahar RakhiSuryakumar Yadav RakhiRinku Singh RakshabandhanHarbhajan Singh RakhiVirender Sehwag RakhiRishabh Pant RakshabandhanYuzvendra Chahal Geeta Chahal Rakhicricket players festival celebrationsbrother sister bond cricketRakhi with cricketersIndian cricket news festival
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Asia Cup 2025
IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Might Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals exit
Riyan Parag Being Favoured To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Opening : 5 Reasons Why Sanju Samson May Want To Part Ways With RR
camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Has Sister? Meet Celebrity Siblings Who Keep Out Of Spotlight
camera icon7
title
Raksha Bandhan special
Raksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds
camera icon10
title
Mumbai Indians former players
Shikhar Dhawan, Joss Buttler To Kuldeep Yadav : 9 Players You Didn't Know Once Played For Mumbai Indians
NEWS ON ONE CLICK