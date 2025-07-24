Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Shubman Gill To Sai Sudarshan: India’s Ever-Changing No. 3 Batter In Last 9 Tests; Check List
photoDetails

From Shubman Gill To Sai Sudarshan: India’s Ever-Changing No. 3 Batter In Last 9 Tests; Check List

In India’s last eight Test matches across the Australia and England series, the No. 3 batting position has seen frequent changes, highlighting instability in a key spot of the batting order. Here are India's changing no. 3 in last 9 tests. 

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Devdutt Padikkal: 1st Test vs Australia

1/8
Devdutt Padikkal: 1st Test vs Australia

Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut batting at No. 3 in the opening match of the Australia series. Though highly rated in domestic and IPL cricket, he struggled to adjust to the pace and movement of the red ball, managing only a modest return, which led to his exclusion in subsequent matches.

 

Shubman Gill: 2nd & 3rd Tests vs Australia

2/8
Shubman Gill: 2nd & 3rd Tests vs Australia

Shubman Gill returned to the No. 3 spot after Padikkal’s failure, providing some stability in the middle order. While his technique looked solid, his returns were inconsistent, with a lack of big scores keeping the position open for further changes.

 

KL Rahul: 4th Test vs Australia

3/8
KL Rahul: 4th Test vs Australia

KL Rahul, usually seen as a flexible top-order player, was promoted to No. 3 in the fourth Test. His experience was counted on to bring composure, but he couldn’t make a significant impact, and the move didn’t yield the desired results.

 

Shubman Gill: 5th Test vs Australia

4/8
Shubman Gill: 5th Test vs Australia

Gill was reinstated at No. 3 for the series finale. Though he showed glimpses of control and stroke-play, his inability to convert starts into big innings continued to be a concern, keeping India’s search for a reliable No. 3 ongoing.

 

Sai Sudharsan: 1st Test vs England

5/8
Sai Sudharsan: 1st Test vs England

Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut at No. 3 but didn’t play well in his debut. He was dropped after 1st test against England. 

 

Karun Nair: 2nd & 3rd Tests vs England

6/8
Karun Nair: 2nd & 3rd Tests vs England

Karun Nair, returning to the Test setup after a long hiatus, was surprisingly slotted at No. 3 after playing in 6th position in 1st test. 

 

Sai Sudharsan: 4th Test vs England

7/8
Sai Sudharsan: 4th Test vs England

Back in the XI and at his preferred No. 3 position, Sai Sudharsan looked far more assured. He played with better confidence and maturity, scoring his maiden half-century in his 3rd innings. 

 

8/8

All Images: X, ESPNcricinfo, BCCI

NEWS ON ONE CLICK