From Shubman Gill To Sai Sudarshan: India’s Ever-Changing No. 3 Batter In Last 9 Tests; Check List
In India’s last eight Test matches across the Australia and England series, the No. 3 batting position has seen frequent changes, highlighting instability in a key spot of the batting order. Here are India's changing no. 3 in last 9 tests.
Devdutt Padikkal: 1st Test vs Australia
Devdutt Padikkal made his Test debut batting at No. 3 in the opening match of the Australia series. Though highly rated in domestic and IPL cricket, he struggled to adjust to the pace and movement of the red ball, managing only a modest return, which led to his exclusion in subsequent matches.
Shubman Gill: 2nd & 3rd Tests vs Australia
Shubman Gill returned to the No. 3 spot after Padikkal’s failure, providing some stability in the middle order. While his technique looked solid, his returns were inconsistent, with a lack of big scores keeping the position open for further changes.
KL Rahul: 4th Test vs Australia
KL Rahul, usually seen as a flexible top-order player, was promoted to No. 3 in the fourth Test. His experience was counted on to bring composure, but he couldn’t make a significant impact, and the move didn’t yield the desired results.
Shubman Gill: 5th Test vs Australia
Gill was reinstated at No. 3 for the series finale. Though he showed glimpses of control and stroke-play, his inability to convert starts into big innings continued to be a concern, keeping India’s search for a reliable No. 3 ongoing.
Sai Sudharsan: 1st Test vs England
Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut at No. 3 but didn’t play well in his debut. He was dropped after 1st test against England.
Karun Nair: 2nd & 3rd Tests vs England
Karun Nair, returning to the Test setup after a long hiatus, was surprisingly slotted at No. 3 after playing in 6th position in 1st test.
Sai Sudharsan: 4th Test vs England
Back in the XI and at his preferred No. 3 position, Sai Sudharsan looked far more assured. He played with better confidence and maturity, scoring his maiden half-century in his 3rd innings.
All Images: X, ESPNcricinfo, BCCI
