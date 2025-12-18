From Smog To Snakes: 10 Bizarre Reasons Cricket Matches Were Cancelled Or Halted Worldwide

photoDetails

Cricket has been halted or cancelled for reasons far beyond rain. Matches have been abandoned due to smog in Lucknow, bee swarms in Colombo, snakes in the Big Bash, stray dogs in domestic cricket, and red ants covering pitches in the West Indies. Floodlight failures, unsafe pitch preparation, crowd trouble like the 1996 Eden Gardens World Cup semifinal, and even burning sight screens have stopped play. Fog in Faisalabad once made the ball impossible to see, while pollution raised direct health concerns for players. These incidents show cricket’s vulnerability to the environment, infrastructure, wildlife, and human factors, not just weather.