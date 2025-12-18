Advertisement
From Smog To Snakes: 10 Bizarre Reasons Cricket Matches Were Cancelled Or Halted Worldwide

Cricket has been halted or cancelled for reasons far beyond rain. Matches have been abandoned due to smog in Lucknow, bee swarms in Colombo, snakes in the Big Bash, stray dogs in domestic cricket, and red ants covering pitches in the West Indies. Floodlight failures, unsafe pitch preparation, crowd trouble like the 1996 Eden Gardens World Cup semifinal, and even burning sight screens have stopped play. Fog in Faisalabad once made the ball impossible to see, while pollution raised direct health concerns for players. These incidents show cricket’s vulnerability to the environment, infrastructure, wildlife, and human factors, not just weather.

Updated:Dec 18, 2025, 10:08 AM IST
1. Smog Made the Ball Invisible

1. Smog Made the Ball Invisible

Incident: India vs South Africa, 4th T20I, Lucknow, 2025 The match was abandoned without a toss after six inspections when dense smog reduced visibility to unsafe levels. Players and umpires could not clearly see across the ground.

2. Bees Took Over the Stadium

2. Bees Took Over the Stadium

Incident: Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI, Colombo, 2021 Play was halted when a massive swarm of bees entered the ground. Players lay flat on the field while officials waited for the bees to disperse.

3. Dog Stopped Play Repeatedly

3. Dog Stopped Play Repeatedly

Incident: Ranji Trophy match, Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, 2019 A stray dog ran onto the field multiple times, forcing umpires to stop play until ground staff managed to remove it.

4. Floodlights Failed Mid-Match

4. Floodlights Failed Mid-Match

Incident: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ODI, Durban, 2009 A major floodlight failure caused prolonged delays, eventually forcing the match to be abandoned due to fading light.

5. Pitch Was Ruined by Groundsmen

5. Pitch Was Ruined by Groundsmen

Incident: West Indies vs England, Sabina Park Test, 1998 Heavy rolling and poor pitch preparation led to unsafe bounce. The match was abandoned, and the curator was suspended.

6. Ball Got Lost in the Fog

6. Ball Got Lost in the Fog

Incident: Pakistan vs England, Faisalabad Test, 2005 Dense fog made it impossible to see the ball from close range. Play was stopped repeatedly as visibility fell below safe standards.

7. Snake Slithered Onto the Field

7. Snake Slithered Onto the Field

Incident: Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, 2019 A live snake entered the playing area, forcing an immediate halt until professional handlers removed it.

8. Pitch Invasion by Spectators

8. Pitch Invasion by Spectators

Incident: India vs Australia, ODI, Eden Gardens, 1996 World Cup semifinal Crowd trouble caused repeated stoppages. The match was eventually awarded to Australia due to unsafe conditions.

9. Ants Covered the Pitch

9. Ants Covered the Pitch

Incident: Test match at Antigua Recreation Ground, West Indies, 2006 Red ants invaded the pitch and square area, causing delays as ground staff tried to clear the surface.

10. Sight Screen Caught Fire

10. Sight Screen Caught Fire

Incident: Pakistan Super League match, Sharjah, 2016 A sight screen caught fire due to an electrical short circuit, forcing an unexpected stoppage until the area was declared safe.

