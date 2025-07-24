From Sunil Gavaskar To Yashasvi Jaiswal: Top 5 Indian Openers With Most Runs Against England - Check List
Several Indian openers have dominated against England, but these 5 have overcome all and have scored the most runs. Here are the top 5 openers with the most runs against England.
Sunil Gavaskar: 2483 Runs (66 Innings)
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar tops the list with a staggering 2483 runs in 66 innings against England. Known for his impeccable technique, Gavaskar set multiple records during his storied career.
KL Rahul: 1251 Runs (27 Innings)
KL Rahul has been outstanding against England, recently surpassing Rohit Sharma during the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. His century in the first Test took his tally to 1251 runs in just 27 innings.
Rohit Sharma: 1113 Runs (24 Innings)
Rohit Sharma concluded his Test career with 1113 runs from 24 innings against England. Known for his stylish stroke play, Rohit had several crucial knocks against the English side.
Yashasvi Jaiswal: 1003 Runs (16 Innings)
Yashasvi Jaiswal has quickly become England’s nemesis with the bat. He recently crossed the 1000-run mark during the first innings of the fourth Test, reaching the milestone in just 16 innings, the fastest among this elite group.
Murali Vijay: 756 Runs (21 Innings)
Once a mainstay at the top of the order, Murali Vijay scored 756 runs in 21 innings versus England. His consistency and composure made him a reliable opener during his prime.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Poised to Climb Higher
In red-hot form, Yashasvi Jaiswal is well on track to surpass both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Given his rapid rise and England’s ongoing struggles against him, a top-two spot on this list seems inevitable.
