Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2965990https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-tilak-varma-s-heroics-to-arshdeep-singh-s-mimicry-inside-india-s-epic-asia-cup-victory-celebrations-in-pics-2965990
NewsPhotosFrom Tilak Varma’s Heroics To Arshdeep Singh’s Mimicry: Inside India’s Epic Asia Cup Victory Celebrations - In Pics
photoDetails

From Tilak Varma’s Heroics To Arshdeep Singh’s Mimicry: Inside India’s Epic Asia Cup Victory Celebrations - In Pics

India clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, overcoming a top-order collapse with standout performances from Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube. Post-match, India players made headlines with playful social media celebrations, including Arshdeep Singh mimicking Abrar Ahmed, Hardik Pandya posting a fake trophy, and Shubman Gill sharing a virtual trophy image with Abhishek Sharma. The team notably refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, sparking controversy and a planned BCCI protest. Individual awards went to Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma, highlighting India’s dominant Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Updated:Sep 29, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India Clinches Asia Cup 2025

1/20
1. India Clinches Asia Cup 2025

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai, adding another prestigious trophy to their collection after a thrilling chase of 147 runs.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

2. Top-Order Collapse Sparks Drama

2/20
2. Top-Order Collapse Sparks Drama

India’s top-order crumbled early at 20/3 in the powerplay, creating tension and highlighting the pressure of high-stakes matches.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

3. Tilak Varma Emerges as Match-Winner

3/20
3. Tilak Varma Emerges as Match-Winner

Tilak stabilized the innings, scoring 69* off 53 balls, marking his 4th T20I half-century and driving India past Pakistan in a nail-biting finish.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

4. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube Shine

4/20
4. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube Shine

Partnering with Tilak, Samson and Dube kept the scoreboard ticking, showcasing India’s depth in batting and finishing the chase with flair.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

5. Arshdeep Singh Mocks Abrar Ahmed

5/20
5. Arshdeep Singh Mocks Abrar Ahmed

India’s leading T20I wicket-taker posted an Instagram video imitating Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed’s celebration, gaining viral attention.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

6. Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana Join the Fun

6/20
6. Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana Join the Fun

The duo participated in Arshdeep’s playful mimicry, reflecting team camaraderie and the lighter side of India-Pakistan rivalries.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

7. Hardik Pandya Posts Fake Trophy Meme

7/20
7. Hardik Pandya Posts Fake Trophy Meme

Even injured Hardik Pandya joined celebrations online, recreating his T20 World Cup 2024 moment with a cleverly edited fake trophy image.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

8. Shubman Gill Shares Trophy Photo

8/20
8. Shubman Gill Shares Trophy Photo

Vice-captain Shubman Gill posted a virtual trophy photo with close friend Abhishek Sharma, symbolizing triumph and friendship in style.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

9. Abhishek Sharma’s Subtle Pakistan Dig

9/20
9. Abhishek Sharma’s Subtle Pakistan Dig

The top-run scorer captioned his post, “Wins make the loudest noise, always,” taking a subtle jab at Pakistan’s team and fans.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

10. Tilak Varma Echoes the Message

10/20
10. Tilak Varma Echoes the Message

Tilak’s Instagram post read, “Talking is easy, winning takes character,” reinforcing India’s on-field dominance with a hint of swagger.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

11. Fake Trophy Memes Go Viral

11/20
11. Fake Trophy Memes Go Viral

Fans and players shared memes mocking the delayed post-match ceremony, boosting engagement and trending across social media platforms.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

12. Delayed Trophy Presentation Sparks Speculation

12/20
12. Delayed Trophy Presentation Sparks Speculation

India’s post-match award ceremony was delayed by over an hour, creating uncertainty and fan debates worldwide.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

13. Individual Awards Recognized

13/20
13. Individual Awards Recognized

Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma received personal awards on stage, celebrating their stellar performances despite ceremonial chaos.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

14. India Players Sideline PCB Chairman

14/20
14. India Players Sideline PCB Chairman

Indian players notably avoided acknowledging PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, sending a strong, silent diplomatic message.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

15. ACC Chairman Ignores India Team

15/20
15. ACC Chairman Ignores India Team

The Asian Cricket Council chairman didn’t applaud the Indian team during presentations, adding tension to an already dramatic ceremony.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

16. BCCI Confirms Trophy Refusal

16/20
16. BCCI Confirms Trophy Refusal

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified India’s refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, citing ethical and political concerns.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

17. ICC Conference to Address Controversy

17/20
17. ICC Conference to Address Controversy

India plans to raise a formal protest at the upcoming ICC conference in Dubai, emphasizing fairness in cricket governance.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

18. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Comments

18/20
18. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Comments

Suryakumar expressed disappointment over being denied the trophy, highlighting the team’s emotional investment and hard-earned success.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

19. Real Trophies Remain in Dressing Room

19/20
19. Real Trophies Remain in Dressing Room

Yadav stressed that personal achievements and team camaraderie are the true rewards, underscoring the spirit of cricket beyond ceremonies.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

 

Follow Us

20. India’s Victory Inspires Fans Globally

20/20
20. India’s Victory Inspires Fans Globally

From social media celebrations to trending memes, India’s Asia Cup triumph created waves across cricket communities worldwide, strengthening fan engagement and national pride.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 final highlightsIndia cricket team celebrationsTilak Varma T20I performanceAbhishek Sharma highest run-getterArshdeep Singh Abrar Ahmed mimicHardik Pandya fake trophy postSuryakumar Yadav statement Asia CupShubman Gill Instagram postKuldeep Yadav Asia Cup awardIndia refuses Asia Cup trophyACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi controversyAsia Cup 2025 post-match reactionsIndia Pakistan Cricket RivalryAsia Cup 2025 Dubai matchT20I Asia Cup top performersIndia vs Pakistan social media reactionIndia cricket team newsAsia Cup 2025 trophy protestBCCI protest against ACCShivam Dube match-winning inningsSanju Samson key contributionsIndia cricket awards ceremony 2025Asia Cup 2025 T20 highlightsPakistan cricket team responseAsia Cup 2025 scorecardIndia cricket victory memesIndia cricket social media buzzAsia Cup 2025 final scoreIndia cricket team post-match celebration
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Mithun Manhas
Last 10 BCCI Presidents: Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny, Mithun Manhas And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
Bihar To Get Seven New Trains Tomorrow, Including Three Amrit Bharat Express; Check Routes, Other Details
camera icon9
title
RCB
Virat Kohli To Phil Salt: RCB Join Gemini AI Trend; Players Pictured With Their Younger Selves And IPL Trophy - IN PICS
camera icon14
title
Navratri
Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful
camera icon9
title
New Releases On Netflix
New OTT Releases In October 2025: From Kurukshetra To True Haunting - 8 Must-Watch Titles Dropping On Netflix - In Pics