From Tilak Varma’s Heroics To Arshdeep Singh’s Mimicry: Inside India’s Epic Asia Cup Victory Celebrations - In Pics

India clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, overcoming a top-order collapse with standout performances from Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube. Post-match, India players made headlines with playful social media celebrations, including Arshdeep Singh mimicking Abrar Ahmed, Hardik Pandya posting a fake trophy, and Shubman Gill sharing a virtual trophy image with Abhishek Sharma. The team notably refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, sparking controversy and a planned BCCI protest. Individual awards went to Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma, highlighting India’s dominant Asia Cup 2025 campaign.