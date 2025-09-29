From Tilak Varma’s Heroics To Arshdeep Singh’s Mimicry: Inside India’s Epic Asia Cup Victory Celebrations - In Pics
India clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, overcoming a top-order collapse with standout performances from Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube. Post-match, India players made headlines with playful social media celebrations, including Arshdeep Singh mimicking Abrar Ahmed, Hardik Pandya posting a fake trophy, and Shubman Gill sharing a virtual trophy image with Abhishek Sharma. The team notably refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, sparking controversy and a planned BCCI protest. Individual awards went to Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma, highlighting India’s dominant Asia Cup 2025 campaign.
1. India Clinches Asia Cup 2025
India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai, adding another prestigious trophy to their collection after a thrilling chase of 147 runs.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
2. Top-Order Collapse Sparks Drama
India’s top-order crumbled early at 20/3 in the powerplay, creating tension and highlighting the pressure of high-stakes matches.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
3. Tilak Varma Emerges as Match-Winner
Tilak stabilized the innings, scoring 69* off 53 balls, marking his 4th T20I half-century and driving India past Pakistan in a nail-biting finish.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
4. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube Shine
Partnering with Tilak, Samson and Dube kept the scoreboard ticking, showcasing India’s depth in batting and finishing the chase with flair.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
5. Arshdeep Singh Mocks Abrar Ahmed
India’s leading T20I wicket-taker posted an Instagram video imitating Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed’s celebration, gaining viral attention.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
6. Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana Join the Fun
The duo participated in Arshdeep’s playful mimicry, reflecting team camaraderie and the lighter side of India-Pakistan rivalries.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
7. Hardik Pandya Posts Fake Trophy Meme
Even injured Hardik Pandya joined celebrations online, recreating his T20 World Cup 2024 moment with a cleverly edited fake trophy image.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
8. Shubman Gill Shares Trophy Photo
Vice-captain Shubman Gill posted a virtual trophy photo with close friend Abhishek Sharma, symbolizing triumph and friendship in style.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
9. Abhishek Sharma’s Subtle Pakistan Dig
The top-run scorer captioned his post, “Wins make the loudest noise, always,” taking a subtle jab at Pakistan’s team and fans.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
10. Tilak Varma Echoes the Message
Tilak’s Instagram post read, “Talking is easy, winning takes character,” reinforcing India’s on-field dominance with a hint of swagger.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
11. Fake Trophy Memes Go Viral
Fans and players shared memes mocking the delayed post-match ceremony, boosting engagement and trending across social media platforms.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
12. Delayed Trophy Presentation Sparks Speculation
India’s post-match award ceremony was delayed by over an hour, creating uncertainty and fan debates worldwide.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
13. Individual Awards Recognized
Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma received personal awards on stage, celebrating their stellar performances despite ceremonial chaos.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
14. India Players Sideline PCB Chairman
Indian players notably avoided acknowledging PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, sending a strong, silent diplomatic message.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
15. ACC Chairman Ignores India Team
The Asian Cricket Council chairman didn’t applaud the Indian team during presentations, adding tension to an already dramatic ceremony.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
16. BCCI Confirms Trophy Refusal
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified India’s refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, citing ethical and political concerns.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
17. ICC Conference to Address Controversy
India plans to raise a formal protest at the upcoming ICC conference in Dubai, emphasizing fairness in cricket governance.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
18. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Comments
Suryakumar expressed disappointment over being denied the trophy, highlighting the team’s emotional investment and hard-earned success.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
19. Real Trophies Remain in Dressing Room
Yadav stressed that personal achievements and team camaraderie are the true rewards, underscoring the spirit of cricket beyond ceremonies.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
20. India’s Victory Inspires Fans Globally
From social media celebrations to trending memes, India’s Asia Cup triumph created waves across cricket communities worldwide, strengthening fan engagement and national pride.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
