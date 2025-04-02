Advertisement
From Trent Boult To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bowlers With Most Wickets In First Over In IPL

During the IPL 2024 game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Boult got rid of  Rohit Sharma for six runs in the first over of their innings, therefore making it the 26th instance when he picked up a wicket within the first six deliveries of an IPL match.

Updated:Apr 02, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Who Is The Most Successful New Ball Bowler In IPL?

1/7
Who Is The Most Successful New Ball Bowler In IPL?

New Zealand’s star bowler Trent Boult is one of the greatest swing bowlers that the world has ever seen. He is renowned for his ability to strike with the new ball and that too in the very first over.

 

King Of New Ball

2/7
King Of New Ball

Trent Boult

3/7
Trent Boult

As of now, Trent Boult has taken part in a total of 96 IPL matches and scalped 30 wickets in the very first over, and on the back of this feat, he is the most successful bowler with the new ball in the history of the IPL. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

4/7
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India’s swing specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played a total of 126 games in the IPL so far where he has scalped 27 wickets in the first over. Star pacer who is currently out of the Indian team, has the ability to create problems for the batters with the new ball.

Praveen Kumar

5/7
Praveen Kumar

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar wreaked havoc when he burst onto the Indian team. He has troubled many batters with the new ball while playing for India and in the IPL. He has played a total of 119 IPL games, picking up 15 wickets in his very first over.

Sandeep Sharma

6/7
Sandeep Sharma

Star pacer Sandeep Sharma is yet another Indian name who has made it into the list of bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the first over in the history of the IPL. Sandeep has played 119 IPL matches so far, snapping 13 in his very first over.

Deepak Chahar

7/7
Deepak Chahar

India’s star pacer Deepak Chahar has taken part in a total of 78 IPL matches where he scalped 12 wickets while bowling in the first over. 

