NewsPhotosFrom Undertaker To Roman Reigns: Top 10 Superstars with Most Wins at WrestleMania - Check In Pics
From Undertaker To Roman Reigns: Top 10 Superstars with Most Wins at WrestleMania - Check In Pics

WrestleMania is the grandest stage of them all, where legacies are made and history is written.Here’s a look at the Top 10 Superstars with the Most Wins at WrestleMania:

 

Updated:Apr 19, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
The Undertaker – 25 Wins

The Undertaker – 25 Wins

The Deadman holds one of the most legendary streaks in sports entertainment history. With a jaw-dropping 21–0 undefeated streak, The Undertaker dominated WrestleMania for over two decades. His streak was finally broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, but he went on to amass a total of 25 victories at the event.

 

John Cena – 11 Wins

John Cena – 11 Wins

The 16-time World Champion and face of WWE for over a decade, John Cena has secured 11 WrestleMania victories. Known for his iconic showdowns, Cena is set to return at WrestleMania 41 to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship.

 

Triple H – 10 Wins

Triple H – 10 Wins

One of WrestleMania’s most consistent performers, Triple H has had 10 wins across his storied career. Whether as a competitor or authority figure, The Game has always been at the center of WrestleMania drama.

 

Edge – 9 Wins

Edge – 9 Wins

After an early retirement, Edge made a miraculous return to the ring and continued to build on his legacy. With 9 WrestleMania wins, the Rated-R Superstar remains one of the most decorated stars in the event’s history.

 

Roman Reigns – 8 Wins

Roman Reigns – 8 Wins

The Tribal Chief has made his mark in the modern era, recording 8 wins in 10 WrestleMania main events, the most main events in WWE history. His dominance at the Showcase of the Immortals reflects his reign at the top of WWE.

 

Hulk Hogan – 8 Wins

Hulk Hogan – 8 Wins

A true legend of the golden era, Hulk Hogan was pivotal in putting WrestleMania on the map. He competed in numerous iconic matches during the early years and holds 8 victories at the event.

 

Bret "The Hitman" Hart – 8 Wins

Bret

Known for his technical brilliance, Bret Hart was a mainstay of WrestleMania in the '90s. He claimed 8 victories, often in title bouts and classic showdowns.

 

Randy Orton – 8 Wins

Randy Orton – 8 Wins

The Viper has delivered some of the most intense and personal matches in WrestleMania history. With 8 wins, Orton’s resume includes major moments and rivalries.

 

Rey Mysterio – 7 Wins

Rey Mysterio – 7 Wins

A high-flying legend and underdog icon, Rey Mysterio has notched up 7 WrestleMania wins in his career. Despite often being underrated, Rey’s influence and legacy remain unmatched.

 

Kane – 7 Wins

Kane – 7 Wins

One of WWE’s most fearsome characters, Kane competed at WrestleMania across multiple eras. His intimidating presence helped him earn 7 wins at the grand event.

 

