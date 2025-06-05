From Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma In Test To Steve Smith & Glenn Maxwell In ODI: 8 Cricket Legends Who Retired In 2025
2025 marked a historic turning point in international cricket, with several iconic players announcing their retirement, leaving fans emotional and nostalgic.
Virat Kohli (India)
Virat Kohli concluded his illustrious Test career on May 12, 2025, at the age of 36. Earlier, he had retired from T20 Internationals after India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where he was named Player of the Match.
Rohit Sharma (India)
Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2025, marking the end of an era for Indian cricket. Earlier, he had retired from T20 Internationals after India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.
Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)
On June 2, 2025, Heinrich Klaasen retired from all forms of international cricket at the age of 33. Known for his powerful batting in white-ball formats, he played 60 ODIs, scoring four centuries, and 58 T20Is, amassing 1,000 runs.
Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka)
Angelo Mathews retired from Test cricket in 2025, concluding a significant chapter in Sri Lanka cricket. He was the dependable middle order batsman of the team who carried his team for years.
Glenn Maxwell (Australia)
Glenn Maxwell retired from ODI cricket in 2025. Known for his explosive batting, Maxwell was a key figure in Australia's limited-overs success. He was part of two world cup trophy victories in 2015 and 2023.
Steve Smith (Australia)
Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODI cricket after the Champions Trophy 2025. Smith's illustrious career was marked by his exceptional batting technique and significant contributions across all formats for Australia.
Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)
Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from ODI cricket on March 5, 2025. He had been a mainstay in the Bangladesh lineup, contributing significantly as a wicketkeeper-batter across all formats.
Wriddhiman Saha (India)
Wriddhiman Saha retired from international cricket in 2025. Known for his sharp glovework and resilience, Saha was a reliable presence behind the stumps in Test cricket
