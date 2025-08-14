From Virat Kohli’s 122 To Rohit Sharma’s 83: Top 5 Highest Individual Scores In T20 Asia Cup - In Pics
The T20 Asia Cup has witnessed some memorable batting performances over the years, with players from different nations lighting up the tournament. Here’s a look at the top five highest individual scores in the competition’s history.
1. Virat Kohli - 122 vs Afghanistan (2022)*
Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score in the T20 Asia Cup, smashing an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the 2022 edition. The knock was a perfect blend of timing, placement, and power, marking his return to century-making form in T20Is after a long gap.
Highest Run-Scorer in the Tournament
Kohli is also the overall leading run-scorer in T20 Asia Cup history, amassing 429 runs in 10 matches at an exceptional average
2. Babar Hayat - 122 vs Oman (2016)
Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat was the first player to score a century in the T20 Asia Cup, achieving the feat against Oman in 2016. Known for his aggressive batting style, he was the standout performer for Hong Kong in that edition.
Consistent Performer
Hayat’s 2016 campaign saw him score 235 runs in just 5 matches, showcasing his ability to dominate opposition bowlers.
3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 84 vs Sri Lanka (2022)
Afghanistan’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz holds the third spot with his blistering 84 against Sri Lanka in the 2022 tournament. His attacking approach at the top of the order set the tone for Afghanistan’s innings.
Afghanistan’s Reliable Striker
Gurbaz has earned a reputation as one of Afghanistan’s most dependable batters, often providing his team with fiery starts in crucial matches.
4. Rohit Sharma - 83 vs Bangladesh (2022)
Former India captain Rohit Sharma takes the fourth spot with his 83-run knock against Bangladesh in 2022. Known for his elegant stroke play and ability to accelerate, Rohit anchored the innings before launching into a flurry of boundaries.
Second-Highest Run-Scorer for India
Rohit has scored 271 runs in 9 matches in the T20 Asia Cup, making him India’s second-most prolific batter in the competition’s history.
5. Sabbir Rahman - 80 vs Sri Lanka (2016)
Bangladesh’s Sabbir Rahman rounds off the list with his 80-run innings against Sri Lanka in 2016. His attacking display was crucial in helping Bangladesh post a competitive total.
Bangladesh’s Key Contributor
Rahman has been one of Bangladesh’s most valuable T20 batters, consistently delivering in pressure situations during the Asia Cup.
