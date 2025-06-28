From Virat Kohli’s 149 To Rishabh Pant’s 146: Top 5 Indian Batting Masterclasses At Edgbaston - Check Full List
Over the years, Edgbaston has been a stage of both challenge and glory for Indian cricketers, but some Indian batters have delivered unforgettable performances at this historic venue. Here are the top 5 Test innings by Indian players at Edgbaston.
Virat Kohli – 149 (2018)
Kohli’s epic 149 in the 1st Test of 2018 stood out as a masterclass under pressure. Coming in at 54/2, he braved a swing from Anderson and Curran to rescue India, steering the lower order late on. His innings spanned 225 balls and kept India within 13 runs of England after the first innings.
Rishabh Pant – 146 (2022)
Pant's electrifying 146 off just 111 balls during the rescheduled 5th Test in 2022 was a game-changing knock. Coming in at 98/5, he unleashed a counter-attacking barrage, including a record-breaking ton off 89 balls, propelling India to a commanding position.
Sachin Tendulkar – 122 (1996)
Tendulkar’s 122 in 1996 marked the first Test century by an Indian at Edgbaston. Battling a strong bowling attack, he struck 19 boundaries and a six, cementing his legacy in English conditions.
Ravindra Jadeja – 104 (2022)
Jadeja complemented Pant wonderfully with a composed 83* in 2022, and in the same match, he notched a century, scoring 104 at Edgbaston, reinforcing his value as a genuine all-rounder and toning up India’s recovery effort.
Mohinder Amarnath – 79 (1986)
While not a century, Amarnath’s gritty 79 in 1986 showcased classic technique against swinging conditions, earning him the fifth spot in this list. Though less documented online, it remains a celebrated performance among Indian cricket historians.
Jadeja & Pant Again At Edgbaston
Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant will again present at the Edgbaston test against England, and the team will rely on their experience at this venue for their maiden victory at the venue.
All Images: X, BCCI
