Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2929377https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-virat-kohli-s-60-overs-hell-to-kl-rahul-s-century-8-iconic-moments-from-india-s-win-at-lord-s-in-2021-2929377
NewsPhotosFrom Virat Kohli’s ‘60 Overs Hell’ To KL Rahul’s Century: 8 Iconic Moments From India’s Win At Lord’s In 2021
photoDetails

From Virat Kohli’s ‘60 Overs Hell’ To KL Rahul’s Century: 8 Iconic Moments From India’s Win At Lord’s In 2021

The 2021 Lord’s Test between India and England was a modern-day classic, packed with drama, brilliance, and resilience. Here are 8 moments from the IND vs ENG Test at Lords in 2021.

 

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
Follow Us

KL Rahul’s Magnificent Century

1/8
KL Rahul’s Magnificent Century

KL Rahul etched his name on the Lord’s Honours Board with a sublime 129 off 250 balls in the first innings. His composed and technically sound knock was a masterclass in batting at the Home of Cricket, setting the tone for India’s strong total.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma’s Gritty 83 as Opener

2/8
Rohit Sharma’s Gritty 83 as Opener

Rohit Sharma played a composed innings of 83 runs, showing immense patience and discipline. His partnership with Rahul at the top was crucial in blunting England’s new-ball attack and giving India early momentum.

 

Follow Us

Siraj's Double Strike Brilliance

3/8
Siraj's Double Strike Brilliance

Mohammed Siraj delivered a match-winning performance with two fiery 4-wicket hauls. His raw pace and aggression rattled England’s middle and lower order, finishing the match with 8 wickets,  the highest by any bowler in that Test.

 

Follow Us

Bumrah’s Intimidation of Anderson

4/8
Bumrah’s Intimidation of Anderson

Tensions peaked when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a hostile 10-ball over to James Anderson, filled with bouncers and body blows. It was a psychological masterstroke that turned the intensity of the game in India’s favour.

 

Follow Us

Shami & Bumrah’s Record-Breaking Stand

5/8
Shami & Bumrah’s Record-Breaking Stand

Mohammed Shami (56*) and Jasprit Bumrah (34*) stunned England with an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the 9th wicket. Their counter-attack on Day 5 shifted the momentum dramatically, turning the match on its head.

 

Follow Us

“Make It Hell for 60 Overs” – Kohli's Message

6/8
“Make It Hell for 60 Overs” – Kohli's Message

Before India took the field in the fourth innings, skipper Virat Kohli’s passionate message to his team fired them up: “For the next 60 overs, they should feel like hell out there.” It became the defining war cry of the victory.

 

Follow Us

Ollie Robinson Held On – Until Bumrah Struck

7/8
Ollie Robinson Held On – Until Bumrah Struck

Ollie Robinson tried to resist India’s relentless attack but eventually succumbed to a sharp LBW from Bumrah. 

 

Follow Us

Victory With 8.1 Overs to Spare

8/8
Victory With 8.1 Overs to Spare

India sealed the dramatic Test victory with 8.1 overs left in the day’s play. The performance showcased incredible resilience, skill, and team spirit, and remains one of India’s most iconic overseas wins.

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliKL RahulAinkya RahaneJoe RootJames AndersonOllie RobinsonInd vs EngIndia vs England Lord’s 2021KL Rahul century Lord’sRohit Sharma 83 at Lord’sShami Bumrah partnership Lord’s TestMohammed Siraj 8 wickets Lord’sBumrah vs Anderson Lord’s TestVirat Kohli 60 overs messageIND vs ENG 2021 Lord’s highlightsLord’s Test 2021 key momentsIndia win Lord’s Test 2021iconic Lord’s Test matchesIND ENG 2nd Test 2021
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Richest Man In Nepal: Only Billionaire In Country, Inspired By Ratan Tata, His Business Is….—Find Out His Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Mango desserts
Mango Mania: 7 Must-Try Mango Desserts From Across The Globe Before The Season Ends
camera icon14
title
Himachal travel guide
9 Hidden Hill Getaways In Himachal That Come Alive During Monsoons - Number 7 Is A Magical Fairyland!
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Buying An SUV? Discover The Top 5 Best-Selling Models - Punch (5th), Nexon (4th), Scorpio (3rd)...
camera icon7
title
elephant trails India
Elephant Trails: 7 Places In India Where You Can Walk With Giants
NEWS ON ONE CLICK