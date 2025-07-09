From Virat Kohli’s ‘60 Overs Hell’ To KL Rahul’s Century: 8 Iconic Moments From India’s Win At Lord’s In 2021
The 2021 Lord’s Test between India and England was a modern-day classic, packed with drama, brilliance, and resilience. Here are 8 moments from the IND vs ENG Test at Lords in 2021.
KL Rahul’s Magnificent Century
KL Rahul etched his name on the Lord’s Honours Board with a sublime 129 off 250 balls in the first innings. His composed and technically sound knock was a masterclass in batting at the Home of Cricket, setting the tone for India’s strong total.
Rohit Sharma’s Gritty 83 as Opener
Rohit Sharma played a composed innings of 83 runs, showing immense patience and discipline. His partnership with Rahul at the top was crucial in blunting England’s new-ball attack and giving India early momentum.
Siraj's Double Strike Brilliance
Mohammed Siraj delivered a match-winning performance with two fiery 4-wicket hauls. His raw pace and aggression rattled England’s middle and lower order, finishing the match with 8 wickets, the highest by any bowler in that Test.
Bumrah’s Intimidation of Anderson
Tensions peaked when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a hostile 10-ball over to James Anderson, filled with bouncers and body blows. It was a psychological masterstroke that turned the intensity of the game in India’s favour.
Shami & Bumrah’s Record-Breaking Stand
Mohammed Shami (56*) and Jasprit Bumrah (34*) stunned England with an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the 9th wicket. Their counter-attack on Day 5 shifted the momentum dramatically, turning the match on its head.
“Make It Hell for 60 Overs” – Kohli's Message
Before India took the field in the fourth innings, skipper Virat Kohli’s passionate message to his team fired them up: “For the next 60 overs, they should feel like hell out there.” It became the defining war cry of the victory.
Ollie Robinson Held On – Until Bumrah Struck
Ollie Robinson tried to resist India’s relentless attack but eventually succumbed to a sharp LBW from Bumrah.
Victory With 8.1 Overs to Spare
India sealed the dramatic Test victory with 8.1 overs left in the day’s play. The performance showcased incredible resilience, skill, and team spirit, and remains one of India’s most iconic overseas wins.
