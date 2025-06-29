From Virat Kohli’s Final Knock To Hardik Pandya’s Clutch: 10 Slides That Prove Why India Were Destined To Win The T20 World Cup 2024
Team India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Here’s how each player contributed to India’s triumphant World Cup campaign.
Rohit Sharma – The Captain’s Charge
Rohit led from the front with explosive batting and fearless intent, scoring 257 runs, setting the tone for India throughout the tournament.
Arshdeep Singh – Highest Wicket Taker
Arshdeep Singh took 17 Wickets – India's top wicket-taker, deadly in the powerplay and at the death.
Jasprit Bumrah – Delivered In Under Pressure
Jasprit Bumrah took 15 Wickets and delivered under pressure with surgical precision in crunch moments.
Hardik Pandya – The Ultimate All-Rounder
Hardik was crucial with both bat and ball, scoring 144 runs and taking 11 wickets. His finishing touches and tight bowling provided perfect balance to the squad.
Virat Kohli – The Big Match Player
Player of the Match in the Final – Kohli silenced critics with a vintage knock when it mattered most. A masterclass innings of 76 runs under pressure.
SKY & Pant – X-Factors in the Line-up
Suryakumar Yadav: 199 Runs & a clutch catch in the final. Rishabh Pant: 171 Runs & 14 Dismissals – A game-changer with the bat and behind the stumps.
Shivam Dube – The Power Finisher
Dube flexed his muscles in key games, providing firepower in the lower middle order with 133 runs with clean, fearless hitting.
Axar Patel – Mr. Dependable
Axar Patel scored 92 runs & took 9 wickets. Consistent and calm under pressure, Axar stepped up in both departments whenever called upon.
Kuldeep Yadav – The Spin Wizard
Kuldeep spun a web around opponents and picked 10 wickets, breaking partnerships and keeping the middle overs tight.
Champions Through Teamwork
Every player had a role. Every role was fulfilled. India lifted the T20 World Cup through passion, planning, and performance. Congratulations, Team India.
