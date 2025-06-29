Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923885https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-virat-kohli-s-final-knock-to-hardik-pandya-s-clutch-10-slides-that-prove-why-india-were-destined-to-win-the-t20-world-cup-2024-2923885
NewsPhotosFrom Virat Kohli’s Final Knock To Hardik Pandya’s Clutch: 10 Slides That Prove Why India Were Destined To Win The T20 World Cup 2024
photoDetails

From Virat Kohli’s Final Knock To Hardik Pandya’s Clutch: 10 Slides That Prove Why India Were Destined To Win The T20 World Cup 2024

Team India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Here’s how each player contributed to India’s triumphant World Cup campaign. 

 

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Rohit Sharma – The Captain’s Charge

1/10
Rohit Sharma – The Captain’s Charge

Rohit led from the front with explosive batting and fearless intent, scoring 257 runs, setting the tone for India throughout the tournament.

 

Follow Us

Arshdeep Singh – Highest Wicket Taker

2/10
Arshdeep Singh – Highest Wicket Taker

Arshdeep Singh took 17 Wickets – India's top wicket-taker, deadly in the powerplay and at the death. 

 

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah – Delivered In Under Pressure

3/10
Jasprit Bumrah – Delivered In Under Pressure

Jasprit Bumrah took 15 Wickets and delivered under pressure with surgical precision in crunch moments.

 

Follow Us

Hardik Pandya – The Ultimate All-Rounder

4/10
Hardik Pandya – The Ultimate All-Rounder

Hardik was crucial with both bat and ball, scoring 144 runs and taking 11 wickets. His finishing touches and tight bowling provided perfect balance to the squad.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli – The Big Match Player

5/10
Virat Kohli – The Big Match Player

Player of the Match in the Final – Kohli silenced critics with a vintage knock when it mattered most. A masterclass innings of 76 runs under pressure.

 

Follow Us

SKY & Pant – X-Factors in the Line-up

6/10
SKY & Pant – X-Factors in the Line-up

Suryakumar Yadav: 199 Runs & a clutch catch in the final. Rishabh Pant: 171 Runs & 14 Dismissals – A game-changer with the bat and behind the stumps.

 

Follow Us

Shivam Dube – The Power Finisher

7/10
Shivam Dube – The Power Finisher

Dube flexed his muscles in key games, providing firepower in the lower middle order with 133 runs with clean, fearless hitting.

 

Follow Us

Axar Patel – Mr. Dependable

8/10
Axar Patel – Mr. Dependable

Axar Patel scored 92 runs & took 9 wickets. Consistent and calm under pressure, Axar stepped up in both departments whenever called upon.

 

Follow Us

Kuldeep Yadav – The Spin Wizard

9/10
Kuldeep Yadav – The Spin Wizard

Kuldeep spun a web around opponents and picked 10 wickets, breaking partnerships and keeping the middle overs tight.

 

Follow Us

Champions Through Teamwork

10/10
Champions Through Teamwork

Every player had a role. Every role was fulfilled. India lifted the T20 World Cup through passion, planning, and performance. Congratulations, Team India. 

 

Follow Us
India T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup championsRohit Sharma 2024 World CupVirat Kohli final performanceJasprit Bumrah wicketsarshdeep singh bowlingSuryakumar Yadav 2024 T20 statsHardik Pandya all-rounderRishabh Pant World Cup 2024Kuldeep Yadav wicketsShivam Dube India cricketAxar Patel performanceIndian cricket team statsICC T20 World Cup winnersIndia cricket records 2024Men’s T20 World Cup player statsIndia vs World Cup 2024Indian cricketers T20 World CupTeam India highlights 2024World Cup 2024 match-winners
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur OUT; Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Reddy IN
camera icon10
title
India cities
Shocking! THESE Global Cities Share Names With Indian Towns – Patna In Scotland? Wait Till You See What’s In Pakistan
camera icon10
title
Don Bradman
From Don Bradman To Virat Kohli: Top 10 Players With Most Double Hundreds In Test Cricket History - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Numerology Predictions For June 29- July 6: Check What Numbers Say THIS Week
camera icon7
title
Top Indian knocks at Edgbaston
From Virat Kohli’s 149 To Rishabh Pant’s 146: Top 5 Indian Batting Masterclasses At Edgbaston - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK