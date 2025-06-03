Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Virat Kohli’s Rs 21 Crore To Phil Salt’s Rs 11.5 Crore: Full List Of RCB Players' IPL 2025 Jaw-Dropping Salaries - In Pics
From Virat Kohli’s Rs 21 Crore To Phil Salt’s Rs 11.5 Crore: Full List Of RCB Players' IPL 2025 Jaw-Dropping Salaries - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings in the Final of IPL 2025. Check the IPL salary of each player playing the final with the dream of lifting the trophy after 18 years. 

 

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
Virat Kohli – ₹21 Crore

Virat Kohli – ₹21 Crore

RCB's iconic batter and long-time leader, Virat Kohli, was retained for ₹21 crore, making him one of the highest-paid players in IPL 2025. 

 

Rajat Patidar – ₹11 Crore

Rajat Patidar – ₹11 Crore

Appointed as RCB's captain for the 2025 season, Rajat Patidar was retained for ₹11 crore, reflecting the franchise's confidence in his leadership and batting prowess.

 

Yash Dayal – ₹5 Crore

Yash Dayal – ₹5 Crore

The promising left-arm pacer was retained for ₹5 crore, highlighting RCB's investment in nurturing emerging bowling talent. 

 

Josh Hazlewood – ₹12.5 Crore

Josh Hazlewood – ₹12.5 Crore

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was acquired for ₹12.5 crore, bringing experience and pace to RCB's bowling attack. 

 

Phil Salt – ₹11.5 Crore

Phil Salt – ₹11.5 Crore

England's aggressive wicketkeeper-batter, Phil Salt, was signed for ₹11.5 crore, expected to bolster RCB's top-order batting. 

 

Jitesh Sharma – ₹11 Crore

Jitesh Sharma – ₹11 Crore

Jitesh Sharma's salary saw a significant rise to ₹11 crore, reflecting his impressive performances and potential as a dynamic batter.

 

Liam Livingstone – ₹8.75 Crore

Liam Livingstone – ₹8.75 Crore

The versatile English all-rounder was secured for ₹8.75 crore, expected to contribute with both bat and ball.

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – ₹10.75 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – ₹10.75 Crore

Veteran Indian swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was signed for ₹10.75 crore, adding experience to RCB's pace department.

 

Krunal Pandya – ₹5.75 Crore

Krunal Pandya – ₹5.75 Crore

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired for ₹5.75 crore, bringing depth to both batting and bowling units. 

 

Rasikh Dar – ₹6 Crore

Rasikh Dar – ₹6 Crore

Young pacer Rasikh Dar's salary jumped to ₹6 crore, marking a significant increase from his previous earnings and indicating RCB's faith in his potential. 

 

Tim David – ₹3 Crore

Tim David – ₹3 Crore

Known for his explosive batting, Tim David was signed for ₹3 crore, expected to strengthen RCB's middle-order.

 

Suyash Sharma – ₹2.6 Crore

Suyash Sharma – ₹2.6 Crore

The young leg-spinner was picked up for ₹2.6 crore, adding variety to RCB's spin options. 

 

Romario Shepherd – ₹1.5 Crore

Romario Shepherd – ₹1.5 Crore

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd was acquired for ₹1.5 crore, offering versatility with both bat and ball.

 

Nuwan Thushara – ₹1.6 Crore

Nuwan Thushara – ₹1.6 Crore

Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara was signed for ₹1.6 crore, expected to add depth to the fast-bowling unit. 

 

Blessing Muzarabani – ₹0.75 Crore

Blessing Muzarabani – ₹0.75 Crore

Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was brought in as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi at ₹75 lakh, aiming to bolster RCB's bowling lineup

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK