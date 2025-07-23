Advertisement
From Virat Kohli’s Rs 7 Crore To Pat Cummins' 2 Million Dollars: Top 10 Highest Paid Cricketers In 2025 By Their National Boards

Here are the top 10 highest-paid cricketers in the world in 2025 based on their national board contracts. From India’s Rs 7 crore stars to Australia’s $2M captain, see how much your favorite players earn. 

 

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

1/10
India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit, Virat, and Bumrah are the star players in the BCCI’s top Grade A+ contract, earning Rs 7 crore ($1 million) annually, the highest central retainer in world cricket.

 

Australia: Pat Cummins

2/10
Australia: Pat Cummins

As the captain, Cummins receives around $2 million per year from Cricket Australia, including leadership bonuses and all-format commitment.

 

England: Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler

3/10
England: Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler

Top-tier England players earn $1–1.25 million under the ECB’s elite central contracts covering all three formats.

 

New Zealand: Kane Williamson

4/10
New Zealand: Kane Williamson

New Zealand's best-paid cricketer earns around $450,000–$500,000 through NZC’s central contract system, modest compared to the Big 3 nations.

 

Pakistan: Babar Azam

5/10
Pakistan: Babar Azam

As Pakistan’s top player, Babar earns about $375,000–$400,000 annually under PCB's Grade A contract, with additional match bonuses.

 

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada

6/10
South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada

Leading Proteas stars earn roughly $350,000–$400,000, reflecting CSA’s focus on all-format contributors and experience-based contracts.

 

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan

7/10
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan

BCB pays top performers like Shakib about $200,000–$250,000 yearly, excluding substantial match fees for ODIs, Tests, and T20Is.

 

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga

8/10
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka Cricket’s top-tier contracts offer around $150,000–$200,000, with heavy reliance on match fees for earnings.

 

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi

9/10
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi

ACB pays elite players around $100,000–$150,000, though most of their income comes from franchise leagues like IPL and ILT20.

 

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran

10/10
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran

Despite an international reputation, WI contracts are lower. Pooran was the highest-paid west indian cricketer before his retirement, earning $100,000–$120,000 annually from CWI.

 

