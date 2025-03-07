Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2868711https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-virat-kohli-to-kane-williamson-list-of-fastest-players-to-score-19000-runs-in-international-cricket-2868711
NewsPhotosFrom Virat Kohli To Kane Williamson: List Of Fastest Players To Score 19,000 Runs In International Cricket From Virat Kohli To Kane Williamson: List Of Fastest Players To Score 19,000 Runs In International Cricket
photoDetails

From Virat Kohli To Kane Williamson: List Of Fastest Players To Score 19,000 Runs In International Cricket

Stalwart New Zealand batter Kane Williamson scored 19000 runs in 440 innings in international cricket. As of now, Williamson has made a total of 19,075 runs at an average of 48.66, including 102 fifties and 48 centuries.

Updated:Mar 07, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli

1/8
Virat Kohli

India’s star batter Virat Kohli became the fastest player to score 19000 runs in international cricket. The former India skipper achieved this milestone after playing a total of 399 innings in international cricket.

Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar

2/8
Sachin Tendulkar

Former India great Sachin Tendulkar scored 19000 runs in international cricket in a total of 432 innings. In his illustrious career, Tendulkar played a total of 782 innings, scoring 34,357 runs with the help of 164 fifties and 100 centuries.

Follow Us

Brian Lara

3/8
Brian Lara

Former West Indies legend Brian Lara reached the feat after playing 433 innings in international cricket. Lara went on to score a total of 22,358 runs in 521 innings with the help of 111 fifties and 53 centuries.

Follow Us

Kane Williamson

4/8
Kane Williamson

Stalwart New Zealand batter Kane Williamson scored 19000 runs in 440 innings in international cricket. As of now, Williamson has made a total of 19,075 runs at an average of 48.66, including 102 fifties and 48 centuries.

Follow Us

Joe Root

5/8
Joe Root

England star batter Joe Root attained the feat after playing 444 innings in international cricket. As of now, Root has collected 20,724 runs in 474 innings at an average of 48.99, including 111 fifties and 53 centuries.

Follow Us

Ricky Ponting

6/8
Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting scored 19000 runs after taking part in 444 innings in international cricket. Ponting amassed a total of 27,483 runs in 668 innings at an average of 45.95, including 146 fifties and 71 centuries.

Follow Us

Jacques Kallis

7/8
Jacques Kallis

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis took 458 innings to score 19000 runs in international cricket. Kallis called time after scoring a total of 25,534 runs in 617 innings at an average of 49.10 which included 149 fifties and 62 centuries.

Follow Us

AB de Villiers

8/8
AB de Villiers

Former South Africa legend AB de Villiers took 463 innings to make 19000 runs in international cricket.

Follow Us
Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketFastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International Cricket listlist of Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketVirat KohliVirat Kohli Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketSachin tendulkarSachin Tendulkar Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketBrian LaraBrian Lara Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketKane WilliamsonKane Williamson Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketJoe RootJoe Root Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketRicky PontingRicky Ponting Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketJacques KallisJacques Kallis Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketAB de VilliersAB de Villiers Fastest Players To Score 19000 Runs In International CricketInd vs NZIndia vs New ZealandChampions Trophy 2025champions trophy 2025 news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Janhvi Kapoor Networth
Janhvi Kapoor Networth: Luxury Mansions, Swanky Cars, Upcoming Movies And More
camera icon5
title
Tejasvi Surya
In Pics: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Gets Married To Musician-Dancer Sivasri Skandaprasad
camera icon8
title
Players With Most Catches In ODI Format
From Virat Kohli To Ricky Ponting: List Of Players With Most Catches In ODI Format
camera icon7
title
Taj Mahal
7 New Wonders Of the World: Explore The Earth’s Most Breathtaking Marvels
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India’s New No.1 Car: 28+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags And More - Starts At Rs 7.52 Lakh, Shaking Creta’s Reign
NEWS ON ONE CLICK