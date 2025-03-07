From Virat Kohli To Kane Williamson: List Of Fastest Players To Score 19,000 Runs In International Cricket
Stalwart New Zealand batter Kane Williamson scored 19000 runs in 440 innings in international cricket. As of now, Williamson has made a total of 19,075 runs at an average of 48.66, including 102 fifties and 48 centuries.
Virat Kohli
India’s star batter Virat Kohli became the fastest player to score 19000 runs in international cricket. The former India skipper achieved this milestone after playing a total of 399 innings in international cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar
Former India great Sachin Tendulkar scored 19000 runs in international cricket in a total of 432 innings. In his illustrious career, Tendulkar played a total of 782 innings, scoring 34,357 runs with the help of 164 fifties and 100 centuries.
Brian Lara
Former West Indies legend Brian Lara reached the feat after playing 433 innings in international cricket. Lara went on to score a total of 22,358 runs in 521 innings with the help of 111 fifties and 53 centuries.
Kane Williamson
Joe Root
England star batter Joe Root attained the feat after playing 444 innings in international cricket. As of now, Root has collected 20,724 runs in 474 innings at an average of 48.99, including 111 fifties and 53 centuries.
Ricky Ponting
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting scored 19000 runs after taking part in 444 innings in international cricket. Ponting amassed a total of 27,483 runs in 668 innings at an average of 45.95, including 146 fifties and 71 centuries.
Jacques Kallis
Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis took 458 innings to score 19000 runs in international cricket. Kallis called time after scoring a total of 25,534 runs in 617 innings at an average of 49.10 which included 149 fifties and 62 centuries.
AB de Villiers
Former South Africa legend AB de Villiers took 463 innings to make 19000 runs in international cricket.
