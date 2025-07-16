Advertisement
From Virat Kohli To Kapil Dev: 8 Legendary Cricketers Who Skipped Education To Chase Their Cricket Dreams - Check List
From Virat Kohli To Kapil Dev: 8 Legendary Cricketers Who Skipped Education To Chase Their Cricket Dreams - Check List

While education is often seen as a foundation for success, some of the greatest cricketers in history chose a different path, one that led them straight to the pitch. Here are eight legendary cricketers who gave up college or academics early to pursue their passion for the game. 

 

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Kapil Dev

1/8
Kapil Dev

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, dropped out of college midway to concentrate on cricket. His bold decision helped rewrite Indian cricket history when he led the team to its first-ever World Cup triumph.

 

Rahul Dravid

2/8
Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid had the opportunity to pursue an MBA but chose cricket instead. His commitment to the sport earned him the nickname “The Wall” and a legendary status in Indian cricket.

 

Sachin Tendulkar

3/8
Sachin Tendulkar

Regarded as the "God of Cricket," Sachin Tendulkar left formal education at the age of 16 to focus entirely on cricket. His decision shaped the future of Indian cricket, with a record-breaking career that remains unmatched.

 

MS Dhoni

4/8
MS Dhoni

Before becoming one of India’s most successful captains, MS Dhoni enrolled for a B.Com degree in Ranchi. However, he could not complete his studies as his cricketing journey quickly escalated, taking priority over academics.

 

Shikhar Dhawan

5/8
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan completed his school education but never pursued a college degree. His early selection for India's national team and consistent performances at the domestic level kept him rooted in the sport from a young age.

 

Virat Kohli

6/8
Virat Kohli

India's modern-day batting giant, Virat Kohli, completed his schooling up to Class 12. Post that, he did not pursue college education, instead channeling his energy into cricket, a decision that eventually led him to captain the Indian team across formats.

 

Hardik Pandya

7/8
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya had to leave school after Class 9 due to financial difficulties. Despite the challenges, his unwavering passion and talent for cricket helped him rise through the ranks to become one of India’s most dynamic all-rounders.

 

Shubman Gill

8/8
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill focused on his cricketing dreams early in life. He studied only until Class 10 before leaving academics behind to commit fully to cricket. His dedication paid off when he was selected for India’s U-19 team at just 17.

 

