From Virat Kohli To KL Rahul To Chris Gayle: List Of Most Successful Openers In IPL History
From Virat Kohli To KL Rahul To Chris Gayle: List Of Most Successful Openers In IPL History

The IPL has witnessed batters dominating the league with their aggressive style of play. In the 17-year-long history of the cash-rich league, fans have seen a lot of batters from around the world tormenting the bowlers. Take a look at the list of most successful openers in the history of the IPL. 

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
IPL 2025

IPL 2025

The ongoing season of the IPL 2025 has seen a couple of 200-plus scores during the initial phases of the league with the openers contributing the most. The kind of batting the players are doing, this league is likely to witness many more fiery innings in the days to come.

200 Plus Scores In IPL 2025

200 Plus Scores In IPL 2025

The likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings have slammed 200-plus scores so far in the IPL 2025. 

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the most successful openers in the history of the IPL. The former left hand batter has played a total of 222 matches, scoring 6768 runs at an average of 35.07, while the Strike Rate was 127.13.

David Warner

David Warner

The former Australian batter David Warner has been the stalwart batter in the history of the IPL. Explosive left hand batter participated in 184 games in the IPL, making 6565 runs out of those 5910 runs he has accumulated as an opener.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

One of the most destructive batters that the world has ever seen, Chris Gayle has scored 4480 runs in a total of 142 runs in the IPL. His breathtaking knock of 175 against the Pune Warriors in 2013 is still the highest individual score in IPL history. 

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Former India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli is one of the legends of the game, be it any format, he has dominated the cricketing circuit with his solid batting over the years. Kohli has amassed 8004 runs in 252 games  so far at an average of 38.67 & a Strike Rate of 131.98 in the history of the IPL.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

India’s star batter KL Rahul has been one of the most versatile batters in the cricketing circuit, be it any batting position, he has showed his class. Rahul has taken part in a total of 132 matches so far and collected 4683 runs at an average of 45.47 & a strike rate of 134.61.

