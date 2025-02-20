From Virat Kohli To MS Dhoni: List Of Indian Players Who Played Most Matches In ICC Champions Trophy
The God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar participated in 16 games for India in the Champions Trophy where he hammered a total of 441 runs.
Rahul Dravid
Former India coach Rahul Dravid holds the record of playing the most number of matches for the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy. Rahul Dravid has taken part in 19 games and scored 627 runs.
Yuvraj Singh
Former India batter Yuvraj Singh has played 18 matches for India in the Champions Trophy. He made 376 runs and scalped three wickets in the tournament.
MS Dhoni
Former India skipper MS Dhoni has taken part in 16 matches in the Champions Trophy. He collected a total of 183 runs.
Sachin Tendulkar
Sourav Ganguly
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has played 13 matches in the Champions Trophy and amassed a total of 665 runs.
Harbhajan Singh
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took part in 13 matches in the Champions Trophy and scalped 14 wickets.
Virat Kohli
India’s star batter Virat Kohli has played 13 matches in the Champions Trophy so far and has scored 529 runs.
Ajit Agarkar
India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar has played 12 games in the Champions Trophy and picked up 11 wickets.
