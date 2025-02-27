Advertisement
From Virat Kohli To Rahul Dravid: List Of Batters With Most Runs In India vs New Zealand ODIs
From Virat Kohli To Rahul Dravid: List Of Batters With Most Runs In India vs New Zealand ODIs

The Indian team will be locking horns with New Zealand in their final Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on March 2 (Sunday). Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the list of batters who have scored the most runs in India vs New Zealand ODIs.

Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Former India legend Sachin Tendulkar has played 42 ODI matches against New Zealand where the GOD of cricket scored 1750 runs with the highest score of unbeaten 186 runs.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has played 31 ODI matches against New Zealand and has amassed 1645 runs so far at an average of 58.75.

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has taken part in 35 ODI matches against India and made 1385 runs at an average of 47.75.

Nathan Astle

Nathan Astle

Former New Zealand player Nathan Astle played a total of 29 ODIs against India and collected 1207 runs with the highest score of 120.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took part in a total of 23 ODIs against New Zealand where he smashed 1157 runs at an average of 52.59.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has played 29 ODI matches against India and has collected 1147 runs so far at an average of 44.11.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India batter Mohammad Azharuddin played 40 ODI matches against New Zealand and smashed 1118 runs with the highest score of unbeaten 108 runs.

Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming

Former New Zealand batter Stephen Fleming has taken part in 40 ODI matches against India and scored 1098 runs at an average of 32.29.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has played a total of 32 ODIs against New Zealand and has hammered 1079 runs with the highest score of 153 not out.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

Former India skipper and coach Rahul Dravid has played 31 ODIs against New Zealand where the Wall has made 1032 runs at an average of 41.28.

