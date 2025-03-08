Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2869196https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-virat-kohli-to-ricky-ponting-list-of-batters-with-most-runs-in-icc-finals-2869196
NewsPhotosFrom Virat Kohli To Ricky Ponting: List Of Batters With Most Runs In ICC Finals From Virat Kohli To Ricky Ponting: List Of Batters With Most Runs In ICC Finals
photoDetails

From Virat Kohli To Ricky Ponting: List Of Batters With Most Runs In ICC Finals

The former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara holds the second spot as he smashed 320 runs from 7 matches of ICC events’ finals.

Updated:Mar 08, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli

1/8
Virat Kohli

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in finals of ICC events including the World Test Championship, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Follow Us

How Many ICC Finals Virat Kohli Played

2/8
How Many ICC Finals Virat Kohli Played

In a total of eight finals as of now, Virat Kohli has made 410 runs at an average of 41 with the help of 3 half-centuries

Follow Us

Virat Kohli's Top Score

3/8
Virat Kohli's Top Score

Virat Kohli recorded his top score of 77 in the T20 World Cup 2014 final against Sri Lanka in Mirpur.

Follow Us

Kumar Sangakkara

4/8
Kumar Sangakkara

The former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara holds the second spot as he smashed 320 runs from 7 matches of ICC events’ finals.

Follow Us

Travis Head

5/8
Travis Head

Australia’s explosive batter Travis Head notched up 318 runs from 2 matches at an average of 106.

Follow Us

Mahela Jayawardene

6/8
Mahela Jayawardene

Former Sri Lanka player Mahela Jayawardene is at the fourth spot with 270 runs at an average of 45.

Follow Us

Adam Gilchrist

7/8
Adam Gilchrist

Former Australia player Adam Gilchrist made 262 runs in the finals of the ICC events.

Follow Us

Ricky Ponting

8/8
Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting made 247 runs in the finals of the ICC events.

Follow Us
Batters With Most Runs In ICC FinalsBatters With Most Runs In ICC Finals listlist of Batters With Most Runs In ICC FinalsVirat KohliVirat Kohli newsInd vs NZIndia vs New ZealandChampions Trophy 2025champions trophy 2025 newsVirat Kohli Most Runs In ICC FinalsKumar SangakkaraKumar Sangakkara Most Runs In ICC FinalsTravis HeadTravis Head Most Runs In ICC FinalsMahela JayawardeneMahela Jayawardene Most Runs In ICC FinalsAdam GilchristAdam Gilchrist Most Runs In ICC FinalsRicky PontingRicky Ponting Most Runs In ICC FinalsMost Runs In ICC Finals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
aircraft carrier
Countries With Superior Naval Warfare Capacity: US Tops But India Ahead Of Russia, France, Turkey, Pakistan...
camera icon7
title
Weekend Watchlist
7 New Series You Can't Miss This Weekend
camera icon9
title
Matt Henry
Can India Beat New Zealand To Win Champions Trophy 2025? Here's A List Of Winners From 1998 To 2017
camera icon10
title
10 Richest Women In India: On International Women’s Day, Meet 'Nari Shakti' Defining Indomitable Spirit
camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025: Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK