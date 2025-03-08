From Virat Kohli To Ricky Ponting: List Of Batters With Most Runs In ICC Finals
The former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara holds the second spot as he smashed 320 runs from 7 matches of ICC events’ finals.
Virat Kohli
India’s star batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in finals of ICC events including the World Test Championship, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.
How Many ICC Finals Virat Kohli Played
In a total of eight finals as of now, Virat Kohli has made 410 runs at an average of 41 with the help of 3 half-centuries
Virat Kohli's Top Score
Virat Kohli recorded his top score of 77 in the T20 World Cup 2014 final against Sri Lanka in Mirpur.
Kumar Sangakkara
Travis Head
Australia’s explosive batter Travis Head notched up 318 runs from 2 matches at an average of 106.
Mahela Jayawardene
Former Sri Lanka player Mahela Jayawardene is at the fourth spot with 270 runs at an average of 45.
Adam Gilchrist
Former Australia player Adam Gilchrist made 262 runs in the finals of the ICC events.
Ricky Ponting
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting made 247 runs in the finals of the ICC events.
