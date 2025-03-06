Advertisement
From Virat Kohli To Ricky Ponting: List Of Players With Most Catches In ODI Format
From Virat Kohli To Ricky Ponting: List Of Players With Most Catches In ODI Format

India's veteran batter Virat Kohli has taken 161 catches as of now in a total of 301 matches in the ODI format.

Updated:Mar 06, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

India’s star batter Virat Kohli became the second most successful fielder in One-Day International cricket during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli Breaks Ricky Ponting Record

Virat Kohli Breaks Ricky Ponting Record

Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s feat of 160 catches after taking his 161st catch in the ODI format. The former India skipper grabbed the catch of Nathan Ellis at long-on off Mohammed Shami to reach the milestone. 

Most Catches In ODI Format

Most Catches In ODI Format

Take a look at the list of players who have taken the most catches in the ODI format.

Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene

Former Sri Lanka player Mahela Jayawardene has taken 218 catches in 448 matches in the ODI format.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

India’s veteran batter Virat Kohli has taken 161 catches as of now in a total of 301 matches in the ODI format.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting

Former Australia player Ricky Ponting grabbed 160 catches in 375 matches in the ODI format.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin took 156 catches in 334 matches in the ODI format.

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor took 142 catches in 236 matches in ODI format.

