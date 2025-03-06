From Virat Kohli To Ricky Ponting: List Of Players With Most Catches In ODI Format
India’s veteran batter Virat Kohli has taken 161 catches as of now in a total of 301 matches in the ODI format.
India’s star batter Virat Kohli became the second most successful fielder in One-Day International cricket during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday.
Virat Kohli Breaks Ricky Ponting Record
Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s feat of 160 catches after taking his 161st catch in the ODI format. The former India skipper grabbed the catch of Nathan Ellis at long-on off Mohammed Shami to reach the milestone.
Most Catches In ODI Format
Take a look at the list of players who have taken the most catches in the ODI format.
Mahela Jayawardene
Former Sri Lanka player Mahela Jayawardene has taken 218 catches in 448 matches in the ODI format.
Virat Kohli
Ricky Ponting
Former Australia player Ricky Ponting grabbed 160 catches in 375 matches in the ODI format.
Mohammad Azharuddin
Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin took 156 catches in 334 matches in the ODI format.
Ross Taylor
Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor took 142 catches in 236 matches in ODI format.
