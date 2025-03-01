From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: List Of Batters With Most Sixes In India vs New Zealand ODIs
India’s star batter Virat Kohli has taken part in 31 ODI matches against the Blackcaps and smashed 24 sixes as of now.
Rohit Sharma
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma has played a total of 29 ODI matches against New Zealand where he smashed 43 sixes so far.
Sachin Tendulkar
Former India great Sachin Tendulkar has taken part in 42 ODI matches against New Zealand, collecting 26 sixes.
Chris Cairns
Former New Zealand player Chris Cairns played 32 ODI matches against India, hitting 25 sixes.
Virat Kohli
Virender Sehwag
Former India explosive opener Virender Sehwag has played 23 ODI matches against the Blackcaps, smashing 22 sixes.
Shubman Gill
India’s young opener Shubman Gill has taken part in 10 ODI matches against the Blackcaps, hammering 21 sixes.
MS Dhoni
Former India skipper MS Dhoni took part in 28 ODI matches against the Blackcaps and smashed 20 sixes.
Martin Guptill
Former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill has played 34 ODI matches against India and collected 19 sixes.
Ross Taylor
Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor played 35 ODI matches against India and hit 18 sixes.
Shreyas Iyer
India’s batter Shreyas Iyer has played 8 ODI matches against the Blackcaps where he smashed 14 sixes.
