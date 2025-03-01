Advertisement
From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: List Of Batters With Most Sixes In India vs New Zealand ODIs

Updated:Mar 01, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma has played a total of 29 ODI matches against New Zealand where he smashed 43 sixes so far.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Former India great Sachin Tendulkar has taken part in 42 ODI matches against New Zealand, collecting 26 sixes.

Chris Cairns

Chris Cairns

Former New Zealand player Chris Cairns played 32 ODI matches against India, hitting 25 sixes.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has taken part in 31 ODI matches against the Blackcaps and smashed 24 sixes as of now.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag

Former India explosive opener Virender Sehwag has played 23 ODI matches against the Blackcaps, smashing 22 sixes.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

India’s young opener Shubman Gill has taken part in 10 ODI matches against the Blackcaps, hammering 21 sixes.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Former India skipper MS Dhoni took part in 28 ODI matches against the Blackcaps and smashed 20 sixes.

Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill

Former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill has played 34 ODI matches against India and collected 19 sixes.

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor played 35 ODI matches against India and hit 18 sixes.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

India’s batter Shreyas Iyer has played 8 ODI matches against the Blackcaps where he smashed 14 sixes.

