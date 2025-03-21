Advertisement
From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: List Of Players With Most Runs Against Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: List Of Players With Most Runs Against Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the most number of runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the history of the IPL.

Updated:Mar 21, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from March 22 with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

KKR's Newly Made Captain

KKR's Newly Made Captain

During last year's IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the trophy under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. They will look to replicate their performance in the IPL 2025 under the new leader Ajinkya Rahane.

Most Runs Against KKR

Most Runs Against KKR

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the most number of runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the history of the IPL.

David Warner

David Warner

Former Australia opener batter David Warner has played a total of 28 matches against Kolkata Knight Riders where he amassed 1093 runs at an average of 43.72 and a striking rate of 145.15 in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma has been a stalwart for the Mumbai Indians over the years in the IPL. In a total of 34 matches, Rohit has collected 1,070 runs at an impressive average of nearly 40 against KKR in the IPL.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

India’s star batter Virat Kohli plays for RCB in the IPL. As of now, representing the Bangalore-based franchise, Kohli has made 962 runs at an average of nearly 39. Kohli has smashed one century and six half-centuries against KKR, with a strike rate of 132.14. 

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the most consistent batters in IPL history. The former left-hander made 907 runs against KKR after taking part in a total of 31 matches. 

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina who is also known as Mr. IPL, has made 829 runs while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders with an average of 43.63 average and a strike rate of 136.57. Raina has also hammered 8 half-centuries, including his best score of 84 against KKR.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK