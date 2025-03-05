From Virat Kohli To Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Batters With Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI Tournaments
While chasing a total of 265 runs, Kohli came up with a brilliant knock of 84 off 98 balls and it was also his 24th 50-plus score in the ICC ODI events.
Champions Trophy 2025
India’s star batter created history when he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s yet another record. The former India skipper guided India to the final of Champions Trophy 2025 with a facile four-wicket win over Australia in the first semi-final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.
IND vs AUS
Virat Kohli Record
Star batter Virat Kohli took 53 innings to reach his 24th 50-plus score in the ICC ODI events. On the back of these innings, Kohli became the first batter in the history of the ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy to collect the most number of 50-plus scores.
Sachin Tendulkar
Former India legend Sachin Tendulkar has a record of 23 50-plus scores in the ICC ODI events that he achieved in 58 innings.
Rohit Sharma
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma is at the third spot as he has made 18 fifty-plus scores in the ICC ODI events.
Kumar Sangakkara
Former Sri Lanka player Kumar Sangakkara is on the fourth rank with 17 fifty-plus scores in 56 innings.
Ricky Ponting
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting holds the fifth spot as he has made 16 fifty-plus scores in 60 innings in the ICC ODI events.
Champions Trophy 2025 Final
In the second semifinal of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand is locking horns with South Africa while India has already qualified for the finals of the high-octane event.
