Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2867940https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-virat-kohli-to-sachin-tendulkar-list-of-batters-with-most-50-plus-scores-in-icc-odi-tournaments-2867940
NewsPhotosFrom Virat Kohli To Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Batters With Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI Tournaments From Virat Kohli To Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Batters With Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI Tournaments
photoDetails

From Virat Kohli To Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Batters With Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI Tournaments

While chasing a total of 265 runs, Kohli came up with a brilliant knock of 84 off 98 balls and it was also his 24th 50-plus score in the ICC ODI events. 

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Champions Trophy 2025

1/8
Champions Trophy 2025

India’s star batter created history when he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s yet another record. The former India skipper guided India to the final of Champions Trophy 2025 with a facile four-wicket win over Australia in the first semi-final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Follow Us

IND vs AUS

2/8
IND vs AUS

While chasing a total of 265 runs, Kohli came up with a brilliant knock of 84 off 98 balls and it was also his 24th 50-plus score in the ICC ODI events. 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli Record

3/8
Virat Kohli Record

Star batter Virat Kohli took 53 innings to reach his 24th 50-plus score in the ICC ODI events. On the back of these innings, Kohli became the first batter in the history of the ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy to collect the most number of 50-plus scores.

Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar

4/8
Sachin Tendulkar

Former India legend Sachin Tendulkar has a record of 23 50-plus scores in the ICC ODI events that he achieved in 58 innings.

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma

5/8
Rohit Sharma

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma is at the third spot as he has made 18 fifty-plus scores in the ICC ODI events.

Follow Us

Kumar Sangakkara

6/8
Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka player Kumar Sangakkara is on the fourth rank with 17 fifty-plus scores in 56 innings.

Follow Us

Ricky Ponting

7/8
Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting holds the fifth spot as he has made 16 fifty-plus scores in 60 innings in the ICC ODI events.

Follow Us

Champions Trophy 2025 Final

8/8
Champions Trophy 2025 Final

In the second semifinal of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand is locking horns with South Africa while India has already qualified for the finals of the high-octane event.

Follow Us
Batters With Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI TournamentsBatters With Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI Tournaments listlist of Batters With Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI TournamentsVirat KohliVirat Kohli newsInd Vs AusIndia vs AustraliaChampions Trophy 2025champions trophy 2025 newsVirat Kohli recordVirat Kohli odi recordVirat Kohli Champions Trophy 2025Virat Kohli Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI TournamentsSachin tendulkarSachin Tendulkar Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI TournamentsRohit SharmaRohit Sharma Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI TournamentsKumar SangakkaraKumar Sangakkara Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI TournamentsRicky PontingRicky Ponting Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI TournamentsMost 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI Tournaments
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
KKR
Ajinkya Rahane To Gautam Gambhir: Full List Of KKR Captains In IPL History
camera icon14
title
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's Relationship Timeline Amid Breakup Reports, From First Date To Wedding Rumors - All You Need To Know!
camera icon7
title
Sad movies
7 Movies That Show The Other Side Of The Romance
camera icon10
title
success story
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World And Their Net Worth: This Exclusive Category Has 24 Names Worldwide With Combined Net Worth Equal To... Country's GDP
camera icon7
title
Rags-to-riches stories
7 Richest People in the World Who Started with Nothing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK