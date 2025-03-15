From Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill: List Of Batters With Most Centuries In IPL History
Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle has played for four franchises during his illustrious IPL career. Gayle has struck six centuries in the history of the IPL.
Virat Kohli
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for most hundreds in IPL history. Kohli has been played for RCB since 2008 and has smashed 8 hundreds in the IPL so far.
Jos Buttler
England star player Jos Buttler has racked up seven hundreds in IPL so far. He is just one century shy of Kohli’s record of 8 hundred.
Chris Gayle
Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle has played for four franchises during his illustrious IPL career. Gayle has struck six centuries in the history of the IPL.
KL Rahul
India’s star batter KL Rahul has smashed four hundred in 118 IPL matches since 2013 so far.
Shane Watson
The former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has notched up four centuries in his 145 IPL appearances to aggregate a total of 3874 runs.
David Warner
Former Australian opener David Warner has hammered four centuries during his IPL career. Warner has recorded a total of 6397 runs at a commendable average of 41.53.
Shubman Gill
India’s star batter Shubman Gill has smashed three centuries in 91 games in the IPL so far.
Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has smashed three centuries in the history of the IPL so far. The right-hand batter has aggregated 3888 runs with the help of 20 fifty-plus scores.
Trending Photos