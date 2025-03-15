Advertisement
From Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill: List Of Batters With Most Centuries In IPL History

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle has played for four franchises during his illustrious IPL career. Gayle has struck six centuries in the history of the IPL.

Updated:Mar 15, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Virat Kohli

1/8
Virat Kohli

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for most hundreds in IPL history. Kohli has been played for RCB since 2008 and has smashed 8 hundreds in the IPL so far.

Jos Buttler

2/8
Jos Buttler

England star player Jos Buttler has racked up seven hundreds in IPL so far. He is just one century shy of Kohli’s record of 8 hundred.

Chris Gayle

3/8
Chris Gayle

KL Rahul

4/8
KL Rahul

India’s star batter KL Rahul has smashed four hundred in 118 IPL matches since 2013 so far.

Shane Watson

5/8
Shane Watson

The former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has notched up four centuries in his 145 IPL appearances to aggregate a total of 3874 runs.

David Warner

6/8
David Warner

Former Australian opener David Warner has hammered four centuries during his IPL career. Warner has recorded a total of 6397 runs at a commendable average of 41.53.

Shubman Gill

7/8
Shubman Gill

India’s star batter Shubman Gill has smashed three centuries in 91 games in the IPL so far.

Sanju Samson

8/8
Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has smashed three centuries in the history of the IPL so far. The right-hand batter has aggregated 3888 runs with the help of 20 fifty-plus scores.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK