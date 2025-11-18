photoDetails

Virat Kohli’s tenure as India’s Test captain stands unmatched, especially when judged by his extraordinary home record. In contrast, under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching tenure, India have already suffered 4 test losses in just 6 home matches. The sudden dip highlights how Kohli’s intensity, discipline, and strategic mastery created a benchmark that remains incredibly difficult to match.

Here's how he made India an ultimate powerhouse in test cricket.