From Virender Sehwag's Off-Spin To Mohammad Amir's Fiery Spell: Top Unforgettable Moments In Champions Trophy - In Pics
The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is set to captivate cricket fans with its thrilling action, as the top eight ODI teams battle for supremacy. Hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, this highly anticipated tournament promises to deliver unforgettable moments. With powerhouses like India, England, and Pakistan vying for glory, the competition will be fierce. The stakes are high, and each match is poised to add to the rich history of this prestigious event. Get ready for some intense cricket as the Champions Trophy returns to the spotlight!
Virender Sehwag's Off-Spin Magic in 2002:
Sehwag's brilliant spell of bowling helped India secure a dramatic win over South Africa, sending them to the final of the tournament.
West Indies' Remarkable Victory in 2004:
Despite being in a tough spot with just two wickets remaining, Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw's partnership led West Indies to an iconic victory over England in the final.
England's Triumph in 2009:
Owais Shah's 98 and key bowling performances led England to a memorable win over South Africa, ensuring their place in the knockout stages.
New Zealand's One-Wicket Victory in 2013:
In a low-scoring match, New Zealand managed a thrilling one-wicket win against Sri Lanka, with Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan playing key roles.
Pakistan's First Title in 2017:
Fakhar Zaman's century and Mohammad Amir's fiery spell helped Pakistan win their first Champions Trophy title, defeating India in the final.
