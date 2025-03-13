Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Yashasvi Jaiswal To Abhishek Sharma: List Of Players Who Can Be The X-Factors For Their Teams In IPL 2025 From Yashasvi Jaiswal To Abhishek Sharma: List Of Players Who Can Be The X-Factors For Their Teams In IPL 2025
From Yashasvi Jaiswal To Abhishek Sharma: List Of Players Who Can Be The X-Factors For Their Teams In IPL 2025

The 2025 season of the IPL is around the corner and fans are excited to watch their favourite stars in action. Ahead of the IPL 2025, here’s a look at players who can be the X-factors for their teams.

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
Spencer Johnson (KKR)

Spencer Johnson (KKR)

Spencer Johnson is one of the most formidable bowlers in the T20 cricket. With his pace and accuracy, he can be lethal in the IPL 2025. The Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in the pacer for a whopping amount of 2.80 Crore.

Rashid Khan (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Rashid Khan is one of the most lethal bowlers in T20I format. The Afghan spinner can provide breakthroughs at any juncture of the game. Gujarat Titans will hope for the same from Rashid Khan in the IPL 2025.

Rachin Ravindra (CSK)

Rachin Ravindra (CSK)

Rachin Ravindra’s ability both with the bat and ball can help Chennai Super Kings win games in the IPL 2025. The New Zealand star player has time and again shown his ability as an all-rounder and will add depth to CSK's lineup in IPL 2025.

Mayank Yadav (LSG)

Mayank Yadav (LSG)

Mayank Yadav is one of the fastest young bowlers in India currently. With his breathtaking pace, he can dominate any batter in the IPL 2025. Yadav is set to show his toe-crushing Yorkers for Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS)

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is one the most dangerous players when it comes to the shortest format of the game. He is known for his big-hitting ability and can turn matches around on his day. Punjab Kings will hope Maxwell to blast in the upcoming IPL 2025.

Liam Livingstone (RCB)

Liam Livingstone (RCB)

England’s explosive player Liam Livingstone will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025. The tall batter has the ability to hit big sixes and can put pressure on the opposition with his aggressive batting.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC)

Young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has been solid for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024. He has managed to provide solid starts to the Delhi-based franchise while opening the batting for them. Delhi Capitals will hope for the same from the young batter in the IPL 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the crucial members of the Rajasthan Royals set-up. Over the years, he has given solid starts to the team with his aggressive style of play. He can be the X factor for Rajasthan in the upcoming IPL 2025.

Trent Boult (MI)

Trent Boult (MI)

New Zealand star pacer Trent Boult is returning to Mumbai Indians after a long gap of three years. Boult has the ability to take wickets with the new ball and he has done great in the past while playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. 

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma had a terrific IPL 2024 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While starting the proceedings, the left-hand batter gave solid starts to the team. In the upcoming IPL 2025, the Hyderabad-based franchise will look for the same from Abhishek Sharma.

