From Yashasvi Jaiswal To KL Rahul: List Of Batters With Fastest Fifty In IPL History
Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2025, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the fastest fifty in the cash-rich league's history.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal who plays for Rajasthan Royals, holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. Star left hand batter achieved this feat by scoring his fifty in just 13 balls on May 11, 2023, against Kolkata Knight Riders.
KL Rahul
Former Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul recorded the second-fastest 50 in IPL history. He reached the feat in just 14 balls in 2018 against Delhi Capitals.
Pat Cummins
Australian skipper Pat Cummins smashed an unbeaten 56 off 14 balls while playing for KKR against MI in the 2022 season of the IPL.
Ishan Kishan
Star batter Ishan Kishan smashed fifty in just 16 balls in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Abhishek Sharma
India’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a fifty in 16 balls during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on March 27.
Suryakumar Yadav
India’s 360 batter Suryakumar Yadav smashed 52 runs off 17 deliveries while playing a game for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in the 25th match.
Yusuf Pathan
Former India batter Yusuf Pathan hit a fifty in just 15 balls while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.
Sunil Narine
Explosive batter Sunil Narine reached his fifty in 15 balls during a match against RCB in 2017.
