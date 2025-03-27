From Yashasvi Jaiswal To KL Rahul: List Of Batters With Fastest Fifty In IPL History
Fans have witnessed many breathtaking knocks in IPL history, be it the fastest century, fastest fifty, or big sixes, they have seen it all. Amidst the ongoing IPL 2025, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India’s young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal took just 13 balls to reach his fifty during the IPL 2023 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. He is standing first on the list of fastest fifty in the history of the IPL.
KL Rahul
Star batter KL Rahul is standing second on the list of fastest fifty in the history of the IPL. The right-hand batter smashed his half-century in just 14 balls during the IPL 2018 clash between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.
Pat Cummins
Australian skipper Pat Cummins wreaked havoc during the IPL 20222 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. He smashed a fifty in just 14 balls.
Yusuf Pathan
Former India batter Yusuf Pathan had taken just 15 balls to reach his fifty during the IPL 2014 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunil Narine
West Indies’ stalwart all-rounder Sunil Narine amassed a fifty in just 15 balls during the IPL 2017 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Nicholas Pooran
West Indies’ star batter Nicholas Pooran has taken just 15 balls to collect his half-century during the IPL 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Young explosive batter Jake Fraser-McGurk hammered a fifty in just 15 balls during the IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Suresh Raina
MR IPL, Suresh Raina smashed fifty runs in just 16 balls during the IPL 2014 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.
Ishan Kishan
India’s star batter Ishan Kishan took just 16 balls to reach his fifty during the IPL 2021 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Trending Photos