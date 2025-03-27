Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2878353https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-yashasvi-jaiswal-to-kl-rahul-list-of-batters-with-fastest-fifty-in-ipl-history-2878353
NewsPhotosFrom Yashasvi Jaiswal To KL Rahul: List Of Batters With Fastest Fifty In IPL History
photoDetails

From Yashasvi Jaiswal To KL Rahul: List Of Batters With Fastest Fifty In IPL History

Fans have witnessed many breathtaking knocks in IPL history, be it the fastest century, fastest fifty, or big sixes, they have seen it all. Amidst the ongoing IPL 2025, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL.

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Yashasvi Jaiswal

1/9
Yashasvi Jaiswal

India’s young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal took just 13 balls to reach his fifty during the IPL 2023 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. He is standing first on the list of fastest fifty in the history of the IPL.

Follow Us

KL Rahul

2/9
KL Rahul

Star batter KL Rahul is standing second on the list of fastest fifty in the history of the IPL. The right-hand batter smashed his half-century in just 14 balls during the IPL 2018 clash between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

Follow Us

Pat Cummins

3/9
Pat Cummins

Australian skipper Pat Cummins wreaked havoc during the IPL 20222 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. He smashed a fifty in just 14 balls. 

Follow Us

Yusuf Pathan

4/9
Yusuf Pathan

Former India batter Yusuf Pathan had taken just 15 balls to reach his fifty during the IPL 2014 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Follow Us

Sunil Narine

5/9
Sunil Narine

West Indies’ stalwart all-rounder Sunil Narine amassed a fifty in just 15 balls during the IPL 2017 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Follow Us

Nicholas Pooran

6/9
Nicholas Pooran

West Indies’ star batter Nicholas Pooran has taken just 15 balls to collect his half-century during the IPL 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Follow Us

Jake Fraser-McGurk

7/9
Jake Fraser-McGurk

Young explosive batter Jake Fraser-McGurk hammered a fifty in just 15 balls during the IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Follow Us

Suresh Raina

8/9
Suresh Raina

MR IPL, Suresh Raina smashed fifty runs in just 16 balls during the IPL 2014 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

Follow Us

Ishan Kishan

9/9
Ishan Kishan

India’s star batter Ishan Kishan took just 16 balls to reach his fifty during the IPL 2021 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Follow Us
Batters With Fastest Fifty In IPL HistoryBatters With Fastest Fifty In IPL History listlist of Batters With Fastest Fifty In IPL HistoryFastest Fifty In IPL HistoryFastest Fifty In IPL History listYashasvi JaiswalKL RahulPat CumminsYusuf PathanSunil NarineNicholas PooranJake Fraser-McGurkSuresh RainaIshan KishanIPLIPL 2025IPL 2025 newsFastest Fifty In IPL History full list
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Auto news
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched: Price At Just Rs...; Check Features & Specifications - See Stunning Pics
camera icon8
title
Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
Samosa To Dal Bhat: 7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Why You Should Not Drive Your Car On Low Fuel – Hidden Dangers You Must Know!
camera icon9
title
Fixed Deposit
Fixed Deposit Schemes Expiring On March 31: Check List Of 5 Banks Offering Big Interest Rates; SBI, PNB In List
camera icon11
title
highest T20 score ever
Top 10 Highest Scores In T20 Cricket History; Sunrisers Hyderabad Not At Top, Check Full List - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK