From Yuzvendra Chahal To Sunil Narine: List Of Bowlers With Most Wickets In KKR vs RCB IPL Matches
Ahead of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash, take a look at the list of bowlers who have taken the most number of wickets so far.
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The 18th edition of the IPL will witness a total of 74 games with the playoffs to be played at Hyderabad and Kolkata.
IPL 2024 Champions
Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL 2024 trophy after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at Chennai. KKR has appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new skipper for the upcoming IPL 2025.
Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the other hand, appointed Rajat Patidar as their captain. Patidar has been one of the most consistent performers for RCB and has scored 799 runs from 27 matches so far.
MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs RCB IPL MATCHES
Sunil Narine
KKR stalwart Sunil Narine has taken 26 wickets with an economy of 6.68 including his best figures of 4/20.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal who used to play for RCB earlier, has scalped 19 wickets a an economy of 24.89. He recorded his best figures of 3/16 against KKR in the IPL.
Vinay Kumar
Former India bowler Vinay Kumar has taken 17 wickets in KKR vs RCB IPL matches with an economy of 16.05, including his best figures of 3/23.
