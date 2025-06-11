Full List Of Indian Cricketers In ICC Hall Of Fame: From Vinoo Mankad To MS Dhoni

photoDetails

The ICC Hall of Fame honors cricket legends for their extraordinary contributions, and 11 Indian players have earned this prestigious recognition. Starting with Vinoo Mankad in the 1940s to MS Dhoni in 2025, these icons include legendary figures like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Rahul Dravid. Women’s cricket pioneers Diana Edulji and Neetu David also feature among the inductees. Each player left a lasting impact—whether through record-breaking stats, leadership, or influence on future generations. This elite list reflects the evolution of Indian cricket across eras and celebrates the stars who shaped its global dominance.