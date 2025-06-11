Advertisement
Full List Of Indian Cricketers In ICC Hall Of Fame: From Vinoo Mankad To MS Dhoni

The ICC Hall of Fame honors cricket legends for their extraordinary contributions, and 11 Indian players have earned this prestigious recognition. Starting with Vinoo Mankad in the 1940s to MS Dhoni in 2025, these icons include legendary figures like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Rahul Dravid. Women’s cricket pioneers Diana Edulji and Neetu David also feature among the inductees. Each player left a lasting impact—whether through record-breaking stats, leadership, or influence on future generations. This elite list reflects the evolution of Indian cricket across eras and celebrates the stars who shaped its global dominance.

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 07:16 AM IST
1. Vinoo Mankad – India’s First True All-Rounder (Debut: 1946)

The first Indian to complete 1000 Test runs and 100 wickets, Mankad’s all-round brilliance laid the groundwork for future generations in Indian cricket.

2. Bishan Singh Bedi – Spin Maestro with a Voice of Integrity (Debut: 1966)

Bedi’s elegant left-arm spin earned him 266 Test wickets and a reputation as both a cricketing artist and outspoken advocate for the game’s ethics.

3. Sunil Gavaskar – The First Batting Icon (Debut: 1971)

With 10,122 Test runs and a world-record 34 centuries at the time, Gavaskar redefined opening batting in an era dominated by fast bowling.

4. Kapil Dev – India’s Game-Changing All-Rounder (Debut: 1978)

Kapil's explosive batting and 434 Test wickets, along with the 1983 World Cup win, transformed India into a world cricketing force.

5. Diana Edulji – Women’s Cricket Pioneer in India (Debut: 1976)

As one of the first stars of Indian women’s cricket, Edulji became a champion of the sport both on the field and in administration.

6. Anil Kumble – The Relentless Match-Winner (Debut: 1990)

With 619 Test wickets, Kumble became India’s most successful bowler ever, known for his endurance and memorable performances under pressure.

7. Rahul Dravid – The Wall Who Built a Legacy (Debut: 1996)

Beyond 24,000 international runs, Dravid’s post-retirement coaching roles helped build India’s bench strength, culminating in the 2024 T20 World Cup win.

8. Sachin Tendulkar – The Master of All Eras (Debut: 1989)

Tendulkar’s unmatched 100 international centuries and record-breaking run tallies made him the gold standard of cricketing greatness for over two decades.

9. Virender Sehwag – The Fearless Trailblazer (Debut: 1999)

Sehwag’s explosive style saw him notch two triple Test centuries and a World Cup double ton, forever changing India’s opening strategy.

10. Neetu David – India’s Wicket-Taking Spin Star (Debut: 1995)

With 182 international wickets, David remains a bowling legend in Indian women’s cricket and currently leads the national selection committee.

 

11. MS Dhoni – The Captain of Champions (Debut: 2004)

Dhoni’s calm leadership delivered all three ICC white-ball trophies for India and over 10,000 ODI runs, redefining the role of a wicketkeeper-batsman.

