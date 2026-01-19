photoDetails

Gautam Gambhir report card has become a major talking point after India’s contrasting results across formats since July 2024. The timing matters because recent home Test losses have intensified scrutiny, even as white-ball trophies keep coming. Under Gautam Gambhir, India has dominated ODIs and T20Is with an aggressive mindset, but red-ball inconsistency has raised long-term questions. With the BCCI publicly backing him until the 2027 ODI World Cup, this mixed record now shapes selection debates, pitch strategy discussions, and India’s future direction across formats.