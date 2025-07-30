Gautam Gambhir’s Top 10 Fights: From Virat Kohli, Shahid Afridi To Oval Pitch Curator

photoDetails

english

2938899

Gautam Gambhir has been at the center of numerous high-profile cricket controversies, often clashing with fellow players and commentators. From heated IPL spats with Virat Kohli and Shane Watson to intense India vs Pakistan face-offs with Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal, Gambhir’s confrontational style has made headlines. His public disagreements with MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, and Simon Doull continue to fuel cricket debates. Whether criticizing pitch curators or engaging in domestic feuds with Manoj Tiwary, Gambhir’s outspoken nature keeps him in the spotlight. These fiery feuds remain among the most searched cricket rivalries, dominating Google trends and fan conversations alike.