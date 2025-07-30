Gautam Gambhir’s Top 10 Fights: From Virat Kohli, Shahid Afridi To Oval Pitch Curator
Gautam Gambhir has been at the center of numerous high-profile cricket controversies, often clashing with fellow players and commentators. From heated IPL spats with Virat Kohli and Shane Watson to intense India vs Pakistan face-offs with Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal, Gambhir’s confrontational style has made headlines. His public disagreements with MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, and Simon Doull continue to fuel cricket debates. Whether criticizing pitch curators or engaging in domestic feuds with Manoj Tiwary, Gambhir’s outspoken nature keeps him in the spotlight. These fiery feuds remain among the most searched cricket rivalries, dominating Google trends and fan conversations alike.
1. Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli: Clash of Egos in IPL Rivalry
Two of India’s most passionate cricketers clashed multiple times in the IPL. The Gambhir vs Kohli fight in 2023 reignited a decade-old rivalry that fans can’t stop Googling. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
2. Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi: Indo-Pak Heat Beyond Borders
The Gambhir-Afridi feud remains one of the most talked-about India vs Pakistan spats. From press conference jabs to Twitter digs, their animosity transcends cricketing boundaries. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
3. Kamran Akmal vs Gambhir: Verbal Duel in Asia Cup Showdown
Their infamous 2010 Asia Cup argument brought the India-Pakistan rivalry to a boiling point. “Gambhir Kamran Akmal fight” still trends during every IND vs PAK hype season. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
4. Sreesanth vs Gambhir: IPL War of Words with Tempers Flaring
Sparks flew when Gambhir and Sreesanth exchanged heated words during an IPL clash. This altercation added fuel to the fast bowler’s controversial on-field persona. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
5. Shane Watson vs Gambhir: Delhi Capitals vs CSK Verbal Spat
During a high-stakes IPL game, Gambhir and Watson were seen exchanging sharp words. The incident captured fan attention and became a top IPL controversy replay. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
6. MS Dhoni vs Gambhir: A Cold War Over 2011 World Cup Credit?
Though subtle, the Dhoni-Gambhir rift stems from World Cup glory credit debates. Fans frequently search “Gambhir on Dhoni World Cup” to revisit this unresolved tension. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
7. Manoj Tiwary vs Gambhir: Fallout Within Bengal Cricket
What started as a mentor-player bond turned bitter due to team politics in Bengal cricket. Their differences spilled into media, sparking regional cricket controversies. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
8. Gambhir vs Simon Doull: Commentary Box Clash Over Intent
When Doull criticized KL Rahul’s strike rate, Gambhir lashed out publicly. The exchange stirred debates on anchor roles in T20 cricket and media impartiality. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
9. Oval Pitch Curator vs Gambhir: India vs England Turf War
In 2025, Gambhir slammed the Oval pitch curator for a subpar surface ahead of the IND vs ENG Test. His bold remarks trended on Twitter and cricket forums. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
10. Ravi Shastri vs Gambhir: War of Words on Indian Team Culture
Gambhir has often criticized Shastri’s leadership era, citing lack of team bonding. Their contrasting cricket philosophies continue to divide fans and stir expert panels. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
