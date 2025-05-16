photoDetails

english

2901598

Gautam Gambhir’s wife, Natasha Jain (now Gambhir), hails from a business family in Amritsar and holds a BBA degree along with courses in PR, advertising, and gemology. A homemaker with a passion for jewelry design and baking, Natasha met Gambhir through family connections, and the couple began dating in 2007. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011 after India's World Cup win. Known for her grace and privacy, Natasha remains a strong support in Gambhir’s life. Together, they have two daughters, Aazeen and Anaiza, and continue to maintain a low-profile yet enduring relationship off the field.