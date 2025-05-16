Advertisement
Gautam Gambhir’s Wife Natasha Jain: The Woman Behind Team India's Head Coach - In Pics

Gautam Gambhir’s wife, Natasha Jain (now Gambhir), hails from a business family in Amritsar and holds a BBA degree along with courses in PR, advertising, and gemology. A homemaker with a passion for jewelry design and baking, Natasha met Gambhir through family connections, and the couple began dating in 2007. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011 after India's World Cup win. Known for her grace and privacy, Natasha remains a strong support in Gambhir’s life. Together, they have two daughters, Aazeen and Anaiza, and continue to maintain a low-profile yet enduring relationship off the field.

Updated:May 16, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
1. Who is Gautam Gambhir’s Wife? Meet Natasha Jain – A Business Graduate with a Creative Flair

1. Who is Gautam Gambhir’s Wife? Meet Natasha Jain – A Business Graduate with a Creative Flair

Born into a well-known business family from Amritsar, Natasha Jain, now known as Natasha Gambhir, holds a BBA degree and has dabbled in gemology, advertising, and PR.

2. Natasha Gambhir’s Age and Birthday: How Old is Gautam Gambhir’s Wife in 2024?

2. Natasha Gambhir’s Age and Birthday: How Old is Gautam Gambhir’s Wife in 2024?

Born on 26 July 1984, Natasha turns 40 years old in 2024—a Cancerian by zodiac who balances grace and intellect with elegance.

3. How Tall is Natasha Gambhir? Height, Weight, and Personal Stats

3. How Tall is Natasha Gambhir? Height, Weight, and Personal Stats

Standing at 163 cm and weighing approximately 55 kg, Natasha embodies natural beauty and wellness, often admired for her elegant fashion sense.

4. What Does Natasha Gambhir Do? A Homemaker With a Passion for Jewelry and Design

4. What Does Natasha Gambhir Do? A Homemaker With a Passion for Jewelry and Design

Though she doesn’t pursue a public-facing career, Natasha excels in managing the home while indulging her passion for diamond design and culinary creativity.

5. Gautam Gambhir and Natasha’s Marriage: A Love Story Rooted in Friendship

5. Gautam Gambhir and Natasha’s Marriage: A Love Story Rooted in Friendship

The couple tied the knot in October 2011 after a long-standing friendship blossomed into love. Their bond grew stronger as they prioritized understanding over glamour.

6. From Friends to Soulmates: How Gautam and Natasha Met and Fell in Love

6. From Friends to Soulmates: How Gautam and Natasha Met and Fell in Love

Introduced by mutual family friends, the two dated privately from 2007 before making it official. Their chemistry, built on shared values, led to a heartwarming union.

7. Natasha Gambhir’s Family Background: Who Are Her Parents and Siblings?

7. Natasha Gambhir’s Family Background: Who Are Her Parents and Siblings?

Her father, Ravindra Jain, is a respected businessman. Natasha has two siblings—Ekansh Jain and Rushna Jain—forming a close-knit family deeply rooted in Delhi.

8. How Many Kids Do Gautam and Natasha Gambhir Have? Meet Their Daughters

8. How Many Kids Do Gautam and Natasha Gambhir Have? Meet Their Daughters

The couple shares two adorable daughters—Aazeen (born 2014) and Anaiza (born 2017)—frequently seen in family posts on Gautam’s social media handles.

9. Is Natasha Gambhir on Instagram? A Look at Her Digital Presence

9. Is Natasha Gambhir on Instagram? A Look at Her Digital Presence

Yes, Natasha is active on Instagram as @natashagauti, boasting over 589K followers as of April 2024, offering fans a glimpse into her elegant lifestyle and family moments.

 

10. Behind Every Cricketer is a Strong Partner: Natasha’s Unseen Role in Gambhir’s Career

10. Behind Every Cricketer is a Strong Partner: Natasha’s Unseen Role in Gambhir’s Career

Natasha stayed strong during Gambhir’s highs and lows, even delaying their wedding until after India’s 2011 World Cup win—a testament to her selfless support.

