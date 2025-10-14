Gautam Gambhir Top 6 Intense Onfield Fights: From Shahid Afridi To Virat Kohli, A Look At His Most Controversial Cricket Conflicts - Check In Pics
Gautam Gambhir turns 44 today. Known for his fiery personality, he has often been involved in high-profile cricket controversies, from IPL spats with Virat Kohli and Shane Watson to India-Pakistan clashes with Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal. His outspoken nature, including disagreements with MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, and Simon Doull, keeps him in the spotlight. These feuds remain some of the most talked-about cricket rivalries among fans.
Gautam Gambhir Turns 44 Today
Indian cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrates his 44th birthday today, marking another milestone in the career of one of cricket’s most outspoken figures. Known for his aggressive batting style and fearless leadership, Gambhir has carried the same fiery persona off the field.
Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi
The rivalry between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi began in a 2007 ODI when a verbal spat broke out after Gambhir hit a boundary off Afridi. The tension escalated during a mid-pitch collision, forcing the umpires to step in. Both were fined, and their off-field spats have continued.
Gautam Gambhir vs Kamran Akmal: Verbal Duel in Asia Cup Showdown
Their infamous 2010 Asia Cup argument brought the India-Pakistan rivalry to a boiling point. “Gambhir Kamran Akmal fight” still trends during every IND vs PAK hype season.
Gautam Gambhir vs Oval Pitch Curator
Gautam Gambhir and Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis had a heated exchange in the test series against England 2025 before the fifth Test match, which started when Fortis stopped Gambhir and his team from getting too close to the pitch during practice
Gautam Gambhir vs Virat Kohli IPL Fights
Two of India’s most passionate cricketers clashed multiple times in the IPL. The Gambhir vs Kohli fight in 2023 reignited a decade-old rivalry.
Gautam Gambhir vs Shane Watson
The rivalry between Gautam Gambhir and Shane Watson is best remembered for a 2008 Test match incident. During the game, Gambhir elbowed Watson while running between the wickets after a heated argument. As a result, Gambhir was banned for one match and fined 10% of his match fee, while Watson was also fined for provoking the incident.
Gautam Gambhir vs S Sreesanth
On December 7, 2023, a heated clash occurred between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth during a Legends League Cricket Eliminator match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Gambhir allegedly called Sreesanth a 'fixer,' prompting Sreesanth to go live on Instagram and accuse Gambhir of wrongdoing. The incident was sensitive due to Sreesanth’s past IPL 2013 spot-fixing ban, later reduced to seven years by the Supreme Court.
