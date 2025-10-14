Gautam Gambhir Top 6 Intense Onfield Fights: From Shahid Afridi To Virat Kohli, A Look At His Most Controversial Cricket Conflicts - Check In Pics

photoDetails

Gautam Gambhir turns 44 today. Known for his fiery personality, he has often been involved in high-profile cricket controversies, from IPL spats with Virat Kohli and Shane Watson to India-Pakistan clashes with Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal. His outspoken nature, including disagreements with MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, and Simon Doull, keeps him in the spotlight. These feuds remain some of the most talked-about cricket rivalries among fans.