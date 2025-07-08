photoDetails

Gillstorm At Edgbaston: Shubman Gill’s 430-Run Rampage Rewrites Cricket Records - Check Full List

Shubman Gill delivered a historic performance at Edgbaston, smashing multiple records in India's Test series against England. Scoring 430 runs in a single Test, including 269 and 161, Gill became the only cricketer with 400+ in Tests, 200 in ODIs, and 100 in T20Is. As the youngest Indian captain to win a Test overseas, he set benchmarks with twin centuries, most boundaries by a captain (54), and the highest individual score by an Indian in England. Gill’s masterclass not only redefined Indian Test batting but also cemented his place among modern greats, generating massive buzz across cricket and global sports media.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/gillstorm-at-edgbaston-shubman-gill-s-430-run-rampage-rewrites-cricket-records-check-full-list-2928472

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

Only Cricketer With 400 in Tests, 200 in ODIs, 100 in T20Is 1 / 20 Shubman Gill is the first and only player to score 400+ in a Test (430), 200 in ODIs (208), and a T20I hundred (126*) — an unmatched all-format milestone.

Highest Test Aggregate by an Indian Batter – 430 Runs 2 / 20 Gill broke records with 430 runs in a single Test match, setting a new benchmark for Indian batters in red-ball cricket.

First Indian Captain to Score 269 in England 3 / 20 His sensational 269 is now the highest individual score by an Indian skipper in English conditions.

Most Runs by a Captain on Debut Series – 585 4 / 20 Leading from the front, Gill amassed 585 runs in his debut Test series as captain — a record-breaking captaincy start.

Second Indian Ever With Twin Hundreds in England 5 / 20 By scoring centuries in both innings, Gill joined an elite club of Indian batters with twin tons in English Tests.

Youngest Indian Captain to Win a Test Overseas 6 / 20 At just 25 years and 301 days, Gill became the youngest Indian skipper to win a Test on foreign soil.

Only Captain Involved in Four Century Partnerships in One Test 7 / 20 Gill played a role in four 100+ stands in the same Test — an ultra-rare feat in the game's history.

Third Indian Captain With Twin Hundreds in a Test Match 8 / 20 His performance earned him a spot alongside the legends as the third Indian captain to notch twin centuries in a single Test.

Most Fours by a Captain in a Test – 54 Boundaries 9 / 20 Gill dominated the field with 54 boundaries — the most ever by a Test captain in a match.

Third Youngest Captain to Hit a Double Century in Tests 10 / 20 At 25 years and 291 days, he became one of the youngest captains in Test history to score 200+ in an innings.

Second Player Ever to Score Two 150+ Scores in a Test 11 / 20 With two 150+ innings in the same Test, Gill matched a feat previously achieved by only one other batter.

Fifth Player With Double Tons in Both Tests and ODIs 12 / 20 Gill is now among the rare elite to hit double hundreds in both formats — a testament to his all-format dominance.

Ninth Batter in Test History With 200 and 100 in One Match 13 / 20 By scoring 269 and 161, Gill became only the ninth player to hit both a double ton and a hundred in the same Test.

Second Highest Individual Test Score by an Indian Overseas 14 / 20 His 269 ranks as the second-best Test score by any Indian batter in foreign conditions.

Eighth Highest Score by a Visiting Batter in England 15 / 20 Gill's 269 is the eighth highest Test score by any overseas player on English soil — an elite-level milestone.

Most Runs Against England in a Test by Any Batter – 430 16 / 20 Gill shattered records for most runs scored against England in a single Test match — across all nations.

Highest Score by an Indian at Edgbaston – 269 17 / 20 No Indian has ever scored more than Gill at the iconic Edgbaston venue.

Eighth Indian Captain to Win Player of the Match in SENA Tests 18 / 20 With his Player of the Match performance, Gill joins the exclusive list of Indian captains to win awards in SENA countries.

Only Indian Captain to Conquer Edgbaston 19 / 20 He became the first-ever Indian Test captain to secure a victory at the fortress of Edgbaston.