Glenn Maxwell Announces ODI Retirement: Inside His Life Off the Field With Wife Vini Raman – In Pics
Glenn Maxwell Announces ODI Retirement: Inside His Life Off the Field With Wife Vini Raman – In Pics

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Maxwell, 36, shared that the upcoming tournament will be his final ODI appearance, marking the end of a celebrated career that includes 142 ODIs, over 3,900 runs, and 65 wickets. Known for his explosive batting, especially his iconic 201* against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup, Maxwell cited family priorities and physical strain as key reasons for his decision. He will continue playing T20Is, eyeing the 2026 T20 World Cup, and remains active in franchise cricket like the IPL.

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
6/20
7/20
8/20
9/20
10/20
11/20
12/20
13/20
14/20
15/20
16/20
17/20
18/20
19/20
20/20
