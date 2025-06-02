Glenn Maxwell Retires From ODI: Top 10 Career Highlights, That Show Why Glenn Maxwell Was An ODI Game-Changer
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has retired from the ODI format with immediate effect.Here is the list of records he created in the ODI format.
Career Overview
Glenn Maxwell concluded his ODI career after playing 149 matches, scoring 3,990 runs at an impressive strike rate of 126.70, the second highest among players with over 2,000 runs. He also took 77 wickets and held 91 catches, contributing in all departments. A two-time World Cup winner (2015 & 2023), Maxwell’s all-round prowess made him a vital asset for Australia.
Highest Individual Score by an Australian
Maxwell holds the record for the highest individual score by an Australian in ODIs with his unbeaten 201* against Afghanistan during the 2023 World Cup. This innings surpassed Shane Watson's 185 and stands as one of the most iconic performances in World Cup history.
Record-Breaking Double Century
His 201* was historic—being the first double century in a World Cup run chase, the fastest in World Cup history (128 balls), and the highest score ever by a batter at number six or lower. It also marked the first ODI double hundred by a non-opener in the World Cup.
Consistent Match-Winner
Maxwell was known for game-changing innings, including four centuries and 23 fifties. Notable knocks include 110 off 52 balls against South Africa and 104* versus India. His explosive style often turned matches single-handedly, especially from the middle and lower order.
Bowling Contributions
Though not a frontline bowler, Maxwell’s off-spin was effective, earning him 77 ODI wickets. He achieved best figures of 4 wickets in an innings on four occasions, often breaking partnerships and providing crucial breakthroughs when needed.
Fielding Excellence
An outstanding fielder, Maxwell grabbed 91 catches and was celebrated for his agility, direct hits, and reflexes. His presence in the field often shifted momentum, making him one of the most reliable fielders in the Australian side.
World Cup Success
Maxwell was integral to Australia’s 2015 and 2023 World Cup triumphs. His performances in high-pressure games, particularly his record-breaking double century in 2023, cemented his status as a big-game player.
Impact on ODI Cricket
Nicknamed "The Big Show," Maxwell redefined middle-order batting with his fearless innovation and aggression. His entertaining style and versatility influenced modern ODI strategies and inspired many young cricketers globally.
Retirement Decision
Maxwell cited the physical demands of ODI cricket and his desire to focus on T20s and the upcoming T20 World Cups as reasons for his retirement. He emphasized the importance of making room for the next generation, particularly ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Legacy
Glenn Maxwell leaves a lasting legacy in ODI cricket as one of the game’s most entertaining and effective all-rounders. His impact across batting, bowling, and fielding ensures he will be remembered as a modern great, with his focus now shifting to T20s and franchise leagues worldwide.
Trending Photos