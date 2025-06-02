Advertisement
Glenn Maxwell's Net Worth From IPL: From Rs. 10 Lakh Debut To Rs 92 Crore Superstar - Check His Whopping Earning

Glenn Maxwell is one of the highest-paid overseas IPL stars. Maxwell's IPL journey has been a rollercoaster of explosive highs and challenging lows, reflecting the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket. Here’s his season-by-season breakdown of his 92 crore earnings in IPL.

 

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
2012 – Delhi Daredevils (₹10.05 lakhs)

2012 – Delhi Daredevils (₹10.05 lakhs)

In his debut IPL season, Maxwell played 2 matches, scoring 6 runs and taking 1 wicket. His limited opportunities reflected his newcomer status. 

 

2013 – Mumbai Indians (₹5.3 crore)

2013 – Mumbai Indians (₹5.3 crore)

Acquired for a substantial sum, Maxwell featured in 3 matches, amassing 36 runs with a top score of 23. His impact was minimal during this championship-winning campaign. 

 

2014 – Kings XI Punjab (₹6 crore)

2014 – Kings XI Punjab (₹6 crore)

This season marked Maxwell's breakout, as he scored 552 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 187.75, including 36 sixes. His explosive batting was instrumental in Punjab reaching the finals. 

 

2015 – Kings XI Punjab (₹6 crore)

2015 – Kings XI Punjab (₹6 crore)

Maxwell's form dipped, with 145 runs in 11 matches at an average of 13.18. His highest score was 43, indicating a challenging season. 

 

2016 – Kings XI Punjab (₹6 crore)

2016 – Kings XI Punjab (₹6 crore)

He scored 179 runs in 11 matches with a top score of 68. While showing flashes of brilliance, consistency remained an issue.

 

2017 – Kings XI Punjab (₹6 crore)

2017 – Kings XI Punjab (₹6 crore)

Appointed captain, Maxwell accumulated 310 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 173.18. Despite his efforts, the team didn't make the playoffs.

 

2018 – Delhi Capitals (₹9 crore)

2018 – Delhi Capitals (₹9 crore)

Returning to Delhi, Maxwell managed 169 runs in 12 matches, struggling to replicate his earlier success.

 

2020 – Kings XI Punjab (₹10.75 crore)

2020 – Kings XI Punjab (₹10.75 crore)

In a disappointing season, he scored 108 runs in 13 matches without hitting a single six, leading to criticism over his performance.

 

2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹14.25 crore)

2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹14.25 crore)

Maxwell had a stellar season, scoring 513 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10. He was RCB's top scorer and a key player in their playoff run. 

 

2022 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹11 crore)

2022 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹11 crore)

He contributed 301 runs in 13 matches, maintaining a healthy strike rate of 169.10, showcasing his continued value to the team.

 

2023 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹11 crore)

2023 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹11 crore)

Maxwell scored 400 runs in 14 matches, including 5 fifties, reaffirming his role as a vital middle-order batsman.

 

2024 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹11 crore)

2024 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹11 crore)

His form declined sharply, managing only 52 runs in 10 matches. Maxwell attributed his poor performance to exhaustion from extensive pre-tournament promotional activities. 

 

2025 – Punjab Kings (₹4.2 crore)

2025 – Punjab Kings (₹4.2 crore)

Returning to Punjab, Maxwell's struggles continued, scoring 48 runs in 7 matches, leading to questions about his future in the league.

 

