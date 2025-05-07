Grace Hayden Returns To IPL 2025: How Aussie Presenter Is Redefining Cricket Coverage With Charm & Style

photoDetails

Grace Hayden, daughter of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, made a charming return to IPL 2025 as a presenter for Star Sports. Rejoining during the tournament’s second leg, she delighted fans with her playful camaraderie alongside mascot Champak at Wankhede Stadium. Her vibrant personality, cultural connection to India, and viral road trip with Sara Tendulkar in Queensland have boosted her popularity. Known for her on-screen charisma since the 2023 World Cup, Grace blends glamor with relatability, enhancing IPL’s youth appeal. Her return has sparked fan excitement, social media buzz, and fresh energy in the league’s broadcast coverage.