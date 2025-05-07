Advertisement
Grace Hayden Returns To IPL 2025: How Aussie Presenter Is Redefining Cricket Coverage With Charm & Style

Grace Hayden, daughter of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, made a charming return to IPL 2025 as a presenter for Star Sports. Rejoining during the tournament’s second leg, she delighted fans with her playful camaraderie alongside mascot Champak at Wankhede Stadium. Her vibrant personality, cultural connection to India, and viral road trip with Sara Tendulkar in Queensland have boosted her popularity. Known for her on-screen charisma since the 2023 World Cup, Grace blends glamor with relatability, enhancing IPL’s youth appeal. Her return has sparked fan excitement, social media buzz, and fresh energy in the league’s broadcast coverage.

Updated:May 07, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
1. Grace Hayden’s Return to IPL 2025 Sets Social Media Ablaze

1. Grace Hayden’s Return to IPL 2025 Sets Social Media Ablaze

Grace Hayden’s reentry as an IPL 2025 presenter alongside mascot Champak went viral instantly, trending on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and X for her energetic vibe and charm.

2. Watch: Grace Hayden and Champak’s Viral Wankhede Banter

2. Watch: Grace Hayden and Champak’s Viral Wankhede Banter

Grace’s playful chemistry with IPL mascot Champak at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium created a visual treat — packed with impromptu dance moves, fan-friendly games, and meme-worthy moments.

3. Daughter of Matthew Hayden, But a Star in Her Own Right

3. Daughter of Matthew Hayden, But a Star in Her Own Right

Though she shares a surname with cricket royalty, Grace Hayden’s independent rise as a sports anchor and fashion correspondent proves she’s much more than just Matthew Hayden’s daughter.

4. From Movie World to Match Day – Grace Hayden’s Viral Road Trip with Sara Tendulkar

4. From Movie World to Match Day – Grace Hayden’s Viral Road Trip with Sara Tendulkar

Her Queensland adventure with Sara Tendulkar grabbed millions of views. Their theme park visit, coastal drives, and candid bonding moments trended under: “Sara and Grace Movie World Reel”.

5. “India Feels Like Home” – Grace Hayden’s Heartfelt Bond with Indian Culture

5. “India Feels Like Home” – Grace Hayden’s Heartfelt Bond with Indian Culture

Grace’s emotional tribute to India, quoting “Everything’s louder, bigger, and better here,” struck a chord with fans, boosting her connect with the Indian cricket fandom.

6. Grace Hayden Adds Glamour and Grit to IPL 2025 Broadcast Team

6. Grace Hayden Adds Glamour and Grit to IPL 2025 Broadcast Team

With prior stints at the 2023 Cricket World Cup and Racing X, Grace brings a global broadcast presence that aligns perfectly with the IPL’s international viewership goals.

7. How Grace Hayden Is Winning Gen Z with Relatable On-Screen Moments

7. How Grace Hayden Is Winning Gen Z with Relatable On-Screen Moments

Her candid interviews, Gen Z humor, and youthful energy are making IPL coverage more accessible for young viewers, especially first-time cricket watchers and social media users.

8. Grace Hayden’s Growing Influence as a Social Media Powerhouse

8. Grace Hayden’s Growing Influence as a Social Media Powerhouse

Boasting millions of impressions post-IPL debut, Grace’s branded content and behind-the-scenes posts are driving massive organic engagement for the Star Sports network and sponsors.

9. Why Brands Are Flocking to Collaborate with Grace Hayden in IPL 2025

9. Why Brands Are Flocking to Collaborate with Grace Hayden in IPL 2025

Her cross-demographic appeal — spanning cricket fans, lifestyle followers, and pop culture audiences — positions Grace as a top-tier influencer for digital-first campaigns this IPL season.

 

10. Grace Hayden Redefines Legacy with Style, Substance & Sport

10. Grace Hayden Redefines Legacy with Style, Substance & Sport

With legacy roots and modern flair, Grace is carving a niche where female sports presenters are not just narrators but central stars of the IPL narrative.

