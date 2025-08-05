photoDetails

Grace Hayden, daughter of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, is the breakout star of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. After winning hearts during IPL 2025 with Star Sports, Grace now headlines DPL as the official anchor. Her stylish presence, sharp cricket insights, and close bond with Sara Tendulkar have made her a trending sensation. From glamorous Sicily vacation photos to on-field charisma, Grace dominates searches like Grace Hayden DPL anchor, Grace Hayden bikini pics, and Matthew Hayden daughter cricket. With over 500 million viewers and rising social media influence, Grace is redefining cricket presentation and setting new trends in sports media.