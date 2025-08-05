Advertisement
Grace Hayden Steals The Show As DPL 2025 Anchor: From IPL Stardom To Cricket's Glam Queen
Grace Hayden Steals The Show As DPL 2025 Anchor: From IPL Stardom To Cricket's Glam Queen

Grace Hayden, daughter of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, is the breakout star of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. After winning hearts during IPL 2025 with Star Sports, Grace now headlines DPL as the official anchor. Her stylish presence, sharp cricket insights, and close bond with Sara Tendulkar have made her a trending sensation. From glamorous Sicily vacation photos to on-field charisma, Grace dominates searches like Grace Hayden DPL anchor, Grace Hayden bikini pics, and Matthew Hayden daughter cricket. With over 500 million viewers and rising social media influence, Grace is redefining cricket presentation and setting new trends in sports media.

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
1. Official Anchor of DPL 2025

Grace Hayden headlines Delhi Premier League 2025 as the official anchor, becoming the face of the tournament and dominating DPL 2025 anchor searches.

2. From IPL 2025 to DPL Stardom

After a widely praised stint in IPL 2025 commentary with Star Sports, Grace makes a stylish transition to Delhi’s biggest T20 league.

3. Daughter of Cricket Legend Matthew Hayden

Grace continues her father’s legacy off the pitch, with fans searching Matthew Hayden daughter Grace Hayden to learn more about the rising star.

4. Glamorous Sicily Vacation Goes Viral

Her Italy vacation bikini photos sparked a social media frenzy, pushing her into top-trending spots for cricket presenter lifestyle.

5. Close Friend of Sara Tendulkar

Grace’s bond with Sara Tendulkar fueled gossip headlines and made their friendship a top search during DPL's opening week.

6. Grace and Wilson: The Power Couple

Seen vacationing with boyfriend Wilson Statham, Grace made headlines in both cricket and celebrity media circles.

7. 500M+ IPL 2025 Viewers Watched Her Rise

Her presence during IPL drew massive engagement, making her one of the most searched female cricket anchors of the year.

8. Trending for Her Commentary Style

Fans love her mix of fun banter and sharp analysis, leading to spikes in Grace Hayden cricket commentary clips online.

9. Fashion Icon at DPL Matches

From chic on-field outfits to post-match glam, Grace is setting DPL fashion trends and generating buzz in lifestyle blogs.

10. Google's Most-Searched Sports Anchor

Grace Hayden leads the charts in cricket presenter trends 2025, proving she’s more than just a pretty face — she’s a brand.

