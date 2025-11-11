Advertisement
Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Retention & Release: Who Will Stay and Who Could Be Let Go?
Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Retention & Release: Who Will Stay and Who Could Be Let Go?

Gujarat Titans (GT) have finalized their IPL 2026 retention and release list ahead of the mini-auction, aiming to balance experience and fresh talent. Captain Shubman Gill, top-scorer Sai Sudharsan, and star spinner Rashid Khan are retained to form the core of the squad. Key all-rounders like Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, and Rahul Tewatia also remain, ensuring team depth. Overseas players Kusal Mendis, Sherfane Rutherford, and Dasun Shanaka are released, along with bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Gurnoor Singh Brar, freeing auction funds. GT’s strategic focus is on maintaining a strong pace attack, a reliable middle order, and a competitive, balanced squad for IPL 2026.

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
1. Shubman Gill Remains the Cornerstone

1. Shubman Gill Remains the Cornerstone

 

GT’s captain and star top-order batter, Shubman Gill, is a non-negotiable retention. His consistent form and leadership ensure stability, anchoring the batting lineup and setting up strong totals for the Titans.

2. Sai Sudharsan Locked in as Orange Cap Winner

2. Sai Sudharsan Locked in as Orange Cap Winner

 

After scoring 759 runs in IPL 2025, Sudharsan is GT’s batting powerhouse. Retaining him ensures the franchise secures its most prolific scorer at a cost-effective price for IPL 2026.

3. Rashid Khan to Lead Spin Attack

3. Rashid Khan to Lead Spin Attack

 

The world-class leg-spinner remains a central figure. His ability to control middle overs and pick wickets consistently makes him a vital retention for Gujarat’s balanced lineup.

4. Rahul Tewatia's Role Under Review

4. Rahul Tewatia's Role Under Review

 

Despite a poor 2025, Tewatia’s experience as a clutch finisher and part-time spinner gives him value. GT may reconsider his role but retaining him provides depth in the lower order.

5. Kusal Mendis, Sherfane Rutherford, and Dasun Shanaka Released

5. Kusal Mendis, Sherfane Rutherford, and Dasun Shanaka Released

 

GT has released overseas players like Mendis, Rutherford, and Shanaka to free up auction funds. This strategic move opens doors for fresh signings and strengthens squad flexibility.

6. Core All-Rounders Retained

6. Core All-Rounders Retained

 

Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, and Jayant Yadav remain part of GT’s setup. Their versatility in batting, bowling, and fielding ensures the Titans maintain a well-rounded team structure.

7. Pace Attack Stability

7. Pace Attack Stability

 

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, and Ishant Sharma remain key components. Retaining these frontline pacers ensures continuity in both powerplay and death overs strategies.

8. GT Focuses on Young Indian Talent

8. GT Focuses on Young Indian Talent

 

Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, and Manav Suthar are retained to strengthen the domestic core. GT aims to balance experience with promising youth for a sustainable squad.

9. Trade Rumours Intensify

9. Trade Rumours Intensify

 

Chennai Super Kings reportedly showed interest in Washington Sundar, but GT declined all offers. Retaining Sundar underscores GT’s commitment to keeping strategic all-rounders intact.

10. Tactical Auction Flexibility

10. Tactical Auction Flexibility

 

By releasing underperforming players like Gerald Coetzee and Gurnoor Singh Brar, GT frees up budget for targeted buys in IPL 2026, aiming to fill middle-order gaps and reinforce the pace-bowling department.

 

