Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Retention & Release: Who Will Stay and Who Could Be Let Go?

Gujarat Titans (GT) have finalized their IPL 2026 retention and release list ahead of the mini-auction, aiming to balance experience and fresh talent. Captain Shubman Gill, top-scorer Sai Sudharsan, and star spinner Rashid Khan are retained to form the core of the squad. Key all-rounders like Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, and Rahul Tewatia also remain, ensuring team depth. Overseas players Kusal Mendis, Sherfane Rutherford, and Dasun Shanaka are released, along with bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Gurnoor Singh Brar, freeing auction funds. GT’s strategic focus is on maintaining a strong pace attack, a reliable middle order, and a competitive, balanced squad for IPL 2026.