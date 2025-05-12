Advertisement
NewsPhotosHappy 38th Birthday To Kieron Pollard: A Cricketing Journey Of IPL Triumphs And Caribbean Brilliance
photoDetails

Happy 38th Birthday To Kieron Pollard: A Cricketing Journey Of IPL Triumphs And Caribbean Brilliance

Celebrate the birthday of the Caribbean giant, Kieron Pollard, by honoring his masterstrokes and incredible journey in the world of cricket. 

 

Updated:May 12, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Happy Birthday, Kieron Pollard

1/10
Happy Birthday, Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard, born on May 12, 1987, in Trinidad and Tobago, emerged as one of the most destructive all-rounders in limited-overs cricket. Standing tall at over six feet, Pollard made his mark with raw power, fierce competitiveness, and match-winning abilities in T20s.

Pollard by the Numbers

2/10
Pollard by the Numbers

Pollard’s career is defined by remarkable stats. He has scored 4,275 international runs and taken 97 international wickets. In the T20 format, he has amassed an astonishing 13,537 runs and smashed 1,056 sixes, a record that places him among the all-time greats of the format.

A World Cup Winner

3/10
A World Cup Winner

Pollard played a pivotal role in the West Indies’ historic 2012 ICC T20 World Cup victory. His calm under pressure, big-hitting ability, and experience were vital in helping his team become world champions, and he remains a symbol of the West Indies’ T20 strength.

A True Franchise Phenomenon

4/10
A True Franchise Phenomenon

Beyond the international arena, Pollard carved out an incredible franchise career. He has lifted trophies in the Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, and International League T20. With over 600 T20 appearances globally, he remains one of the most valuable players in league cricket.

IPL Legend with Mumbai Indians

5/10
IPL Legend with Mumbai Indians

Pollard’s legacy in the Indian Premier League is unmatched. As a five-time IPL champion with the Mumbai Indians, he featured in 189 matches, scoring 3,412 runs and taking 69 wickets. With 258 sixes, he ranks second in most sixes for the franchise and was their ultimate game-changer.

The Big Hitter

6/10
The Big Hitter

Pollard’s six-hitting prowess is legendary. With over 13,000 T20 runs and more than 1,000 sixes, he redefined the art of power-hitting. His presence at the crease often spelled fear for bowlers and excitement for fans, earning him a reputation as a match-winner.

Unforgettable Feats

7/10
Unforgettable Feats

Among Pollard’s many incredible feats, hitting six sixes in an over in a T20 match stands out as a breathtaking moment. He was also selected for the ICC T20I Team of the Decade (2011–2020), a testament to his consistency and dominance over the years.

Captain and Mentor

8/10
Captain and Mentor

In 2019, Pollard took over the captaincy of the West Indies white-ball teams. During a transitional phase for Caribbean cricket, his leadership brought direction and maturity. Even after stepping down, he continues to inspire and mentor young talent in various global leagues.

Off the Field

9/10
Off the Field

Off the pitch, Pollard is known for his sportsmanship, leadership qualities, and easygoing personality. A fan favorite, he has earned respect not just for his cricketing skills but also for his dedication, humility, and influence as a mentor across multiple teams.  

Happy 38th, Pollard

10/10
Happy 38th, Pollard

As Kieron Pollard turns 38, we salute his phenomenal career filled with unforgettable moments, record-breaking performances, and unyielding passion. Thank you, Polly, for your unmatched contribution to the game. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK