Happy Birthday Aakash Chopra: Inside His Beautiful Love Story With Wife Aakshi and Family Beyond Cricket
Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra celebrates his 43rd birthday, and fans are not just admiring his cricket achievements but also his heartwarming love story with wife Aakshi Chopra. Married in 2009, Aakash and Aakshi continue to inspire with their strong bond, adorable family moments, and shared adventures across Bali, Dubai, and Sri Lanka. The couple, blessed with two daughters, showcase the perfect balance of career, romance, and family life. From Aakash’s cricketing milestones, commentary career, and bestselling books to Aakshi’s entrepreneurial journey, their story proves true love thrives beyond the spotlight of Indian cricket. (Photo credit: Instagram)
1. Aakash Chopra’s Birthday Marks a Life Beyond Cricket
Born on September 19, 1977, in Agra, Aakash Chopra celebrates his 43rd birthday today, reminding fans that his real victories extend far beyond cricket — into family, love, and legacy. (Photo credit: Instagram)
2. From Cricket Field to Commentary Box
After his Test cricket stint for Team India (2003–2004), Aakash reinvented himself as a successful commentator, proving his ability to stay connected with cricket while balancing personal life with Aakshi. (Photo credit: Instagram)
3. The Love Story: Aakash and Aakshi Chopra’s Wedding
On December 2, 2009, Aakash married Aakshi Mathur in New Delhi. Their wedding marked the beginning of a journey built on love, support, and mutual growth that continues today. (Photo credit: Instagram)
4. Family First: Blessed With Two Daughters
The couple is proud parents to two daughters, Ana and Ahsin. Aakash and Aakshi often share heartwarming family moments, highlighting their strong bond and focus on togetherness. (Photo credit: Instagram)
5. Aakshi Chopra – A Woman of Many Talents
Aakshi is more than just a cricketer’s wife. From journalism to founding her skincare brand Eleven 11, she embodies ambition, independence, and entrepreneurial spirit while supporting Aakash’s cricketing career. (Photo credit: Instagram)
6. Aakash Chopra’s Romantic Side Shines Through
Fans know Aakash as a sharp commentator, but with Aakshi, he reveals his romantic side — celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and sharing adorable throwbacks that showcase his love-filled marriage. (Photo credit: Instagram)
7. Travel Diaries That Inspire Couple Goals
From Sri Lanka to Bali and Dubai, Aakash and Aakshi’s vacations show their love for travel. Their shared adventures make them one of cricket’s most admired couples off the field. (Photo credit: Instagram)
8. Books, Writing, and Shared Dreams
Aakash is also a published author with titles like Beyond the Blues and Numbers Do Lie. Aakshi often joins him at book launches, proving their bond extends into professional milestones. (Photo credit: Instagram)
9. Social Media Love Notes and Tributes
Whether posting birthday wishes or candid family photos, Aakash and Aakshi’s Instagram presence reflects love, laughter, and transparency — a refreshing glimpse into the personal life of a cricket star. (Photo credit: Instagram)
10. A Partnership Built on Balance and Respect
Their story is more than cricket fame; it’s about partnership. Aakash and Aakshi balance careers, parenting, and passions, proving true love thrives even under the spotlight of Indian cricket. (Photo credit: Instagram)
