NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Aaron Finch: Inside The Beautiful Love Story Of Aussie Star And Wife Amy Griffiths
Happy Birthday Aaron Finch: Inside The Beautiful Love Story Of Aussie Star And Wife Amy Griffiths

Aaron Finch’s wife, Amy Griffiths, is a highly accomplished Network Integration Specialist known for her successful tech career, vibrant personality, and strong presence in the cricket world. Fans often search for her inspiring journey, from her early career at Australia Radio Network to her long-term relationship with Finch, leading to their 2016 engagement in India and wedding on 7 April 2018. Amy’s love for travel, swimming, dogs, and food adds to her popularity, while her viral social media moments—especially her witty interactions with Finch—make her a favourite among cricket followers seeking insights into the couple’s personal life.

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
1/11
A highly skilled Network Integration Specialist, Amy has built a strong tech–industry career, making her one of the most accomplished partners among modern cricket stars.

2/11
Her interests include travelling, swimming, and shopping, which regularly appear in her social media updates and are commonly searched by fans wanting to know more about her lifestyle.

3/11
Her love for animals—especially dogs—features often on Instagram, making her relatable and endearing to cricket followers who adore her pet-driven content.

4/11
Before becoming widely recognized as a cricket WAG, Amy built her foundation in the Australian Radio Network, showcasing a strong professional journey.

5/11
The couple maintained a low-profile relationship for years, which adds to the mystery and charm surrounding their personal life.

6/11
Amy got engaged to Finch during IPL 2016 in India—a moment that went viral after her playful Instagram caption became a fan favourite.

7/11
Their beautiful wedding on 7 April 2018 remains one of the most viewed and revisited events among Finch fans, especially during birthdays and anniversaries.

8/11
Whether during IPL or international tours, Amy’s presence in stadiums often trends, making her a recognizable face among cricket audiences.

9/11
Amy openly calls herself a big-time foodie, with pies and chocolate being her favourites—details that frequently appear in lifestyle searches about her.

10/11
Her witty and viral social media moments—especially the iconic “What are the chances of you putting the washing away?” tweet—highlight her fun, candid personality.

 

11/11
