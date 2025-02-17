Advertisement
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday AB de Villiers: Celebrating His Unforgettable Love Story With Wife Danielle Swart - In Pics Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: Celebrating His Unforgettable Love Story With Wife Danielle Swart - In Pics
Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: Celebrating His Unforgettable Love Story With Wife Danielle Swart - In Pics

Today, as AB de Villiers celebrates his birthday, cricket fans around the world are not just honoring his legendary skills on the field, but also the incredible love story he shares with his wife, Danielle Swart. From a serendipitous first meeting to a fairy-tale proposal at the Taj Mahal, their journey together is as captivating as AB's career. This listicle takes a deeper dive into their love story—one marked by shared passions, family growth, and unwavering support for each other, both on and off the cricket pitch. Join us in celebrating not just AB the cricketer, but AB the loving husband and father.

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
1. A Memorable First Meeting

1. A Memorable First Meeting

The love story of AB and Danielle began in 2007 during a lunch at a hotel owned by Danielle's parents in Limpopo. A chance encounter sparked the connection between them.

2. A Shy Beginnings

2. A Shy Beginnings

Despite feeling an instant attraction to Danielle, AB de Villiers was too shy to approach her at first. His hesitations did not diminish the growing bond between them.

3. Fate’s Second Encounter

3. Fate’s Second Encounter

Their paths crossed again during AB’s brother’s wedding. This time, Danielle’s beautiful voice while singing AB’s favorite song left a lasting impression on him.

4. A Romantic Proposal at the Taj Mahal

4. A Romantic Proposal at the Taj Mahal

AB planned a surprise proposal for Danielle at the Taj Mahal, capturing the moment with photographers disguised as security guards. The iconic location symbolized their love.

5. Returning to Their Roots for the Wedding

5. Returning to Their Roots for the Wedding

In a beautiful twist of fate, AB and Danielle exchanged vows at the same Limpopo hotel where they first met, completing their journey full circle.

6. Shared Interests Beyond Cricket

6. Shared Interests Beyond Cricket

Beyond their shared love for each other, AB and Danielle bond over music. Danielle’s entrepreneurial spirit also shines through her ventures, including a children's café and playground.

7. Growing Their Family

7. Growing Their Family

The couple’s love blossomed into parenthood, welcoming three children over the years. Each new arrival strengthened their connection and love for one another.

8. Protecting Their Children’s Privacy

8. Protecting Their Children’s Privacy

Despite being in the public eye, AB and Danielle fiercely protect the privacy of their children, keeping them out of the limelight while nurturing their growth and happiness.

9. AB’s Dedication to Family

9. AB’s Dedication to Family

AB’s commitment to his family is as strong as his cricketing passion. He cherishes his time with his children and supports Danielle’s entrepreneurial endeavors.

10. A Relationship Built on Trust and Respect

10. A Relationship Built on Trust and Respect

The partnership between AB and Danielle is an embodiment of mutual respect, unwavering support, and shared goals, both in their personal and professional lives.

11. AB’s Surprising Devotion

11. AB’s Surprising Devotion

Known for his on-field heroics, AB de Villiers also surprises fans with his romantic side. His proposal at the Taj Mahal was a perfect example of his thoughtful nature.

12. Danielle’s Quiet Strength

12. Danielle’s Quiet Strength

While AB shines in the spotlight, Danielle stays grounded, using her platform for charity work and creating spaces for children to play and grow.

13. The Start of a Beautiful Family

13. The Start of a Beautiful Family

Their first son, Abraham de Villiers, was born in 2015, marking the beginning of a beautiful family journey. The couple later welcomed two more children, making their bond even stronger.

14. Danielle’s Impact on the Community

14. Danielle’s Impact on the Community

Danielle has been involved in social causes and charity work, using her influence to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children and families.

15. A Love That Defies Time

15. A Love That Defies Time

From a shy glance to marriage and children, AB and Danielle’s love story continues to thrive, proving that true love transcends time and circumstance.

16. Supporting Each Other’s Dreams

16. Supporting Each Other’s Dreams

AB has supported Danielle through her business ventures, while she continues to be his biggest fan, attending his matches and cheering him on from the sidelines.

17. AB’s Personal Side

17. AB’s Personal Side

Off the Field While the world knows AB for his exceptional cricket skills, his personal side as a loving husband and father often takes the spotlight in his life off the field.

18. A Magical First Date

18. A Magical First Date

Though they didn’t officially start dating immediately, their first date was filled with anticipation, marking the beginning of a love story that would captivate millions.

19. The Symbolism of Their Wedding Venue

19. The Symbolism of Their Wedding Venue

Marrying at the same venue where they met wasn’t just a romantic gesture; it was a beautiful reminder of how far their love had come and how much they’d grown together.

 

20. An Inspiring Couple

20. An Inspiring Couple

AB and Danielle continue to inspire fans worldwide with their relationship. Their story showcases the power of love, partnership, and support, creating a legacy both on and off the field.

